You Won't Believe What's Walking Down Fall 2018 Runways in London

Ki Price/WireImage
Ruthie Friedlander
Feb 19, 2018 @ 9:00 pm

There are the beautiful floral dresses at Erdem, the amazing patterns at Mary Katranzou, and the quintessentially British Burberry. And then there's the wacky side of London. The no-holds-barred side, where a runway look that resembles a pacifier is more than acceptable and a hat larger than life can own a show. Here, we present the wackiest, wildest looks from London Fashion Week.

1 of 16 Ki Price

Central Saint Martin

2 of 16 Ki Price

Fyodor Golan

3 of 16 Ki Price

Xiao Li

4 of 16 Ki Price

Central Saint Martins

5 of 16 Ki Price

Mulberry

6 of 16 Ki Price

Pam Hogg

7 of 16 Ki Price

Central Saint Martin

8 of 16 Ki Price

Central Saint Martin

9 of 16 Ki Price

Central Saint Martin

10 of 16 Ki Price

Pam Hogg

11 of 16 Ki Price

Central Saint Martin

12 of 16 Estrop/WireImage

Gareth Pugh

13 of 16 Estrop/WireImage

Molly Goddard

14 of 16 Estrop/WireImage

Ashish

15 of 16 Catwalking

Nicopanda

16 of 16 Ki Price/WireImage

Preen by Thornton Bregazzi

