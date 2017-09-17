You Already Have This London Fashion Week Trend in Your Closet

Sick of that plain shirt collecting dust in your wardrobe? Then start taking notes from the ensembles below. Straight from the hottest runways at London Fashion Week, these of-the-moment outfits use smart layering to turn the quotidian style into something super special.

Over at Burberry, we saw a relaxed cotton shirt up the cool factor of a collegiate knit vest (both of which, like the rest of the brand's see now/buy now collection, are available to purchase right here), while Molly Goddard used a mutton-sleeve silhouette to compliment a black smock. Simone Rocha, however, might win the most points for creativity. For an unexpected spin on one of her famously feminine gowns, she let a crisp oxford peek from underneath an overlay of airy black tulle.

Keep scrolling for these looks and a few more ideas worth test-driving.