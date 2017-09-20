These Are the London Fashion Week Trends You Need to Know Now

London Fashion Week may only be five days each season, but, oh, what a glorious five days they always are! This fall in particular our favorite designers across the pond delivered some truly thrilling new fashion ideas—and, perhaps even better, revisited a few old favorites with fresh eyes.

VIDEO: New York Fashion Week Diary: Peyton List

So, which styles should you try first? See below, where we’ve compiled a cheat sheet to the tricks and trends our editors are most excited about right now. Keeping reading for the 411, and then it’s on to Milan! (Psst! Follow our coverage on the Italian shows right here.)

RELATED: The Top Trends of NYFW Spring 2018 and How to Wear Them

WHITE SHIRTS WITH EVERYTHING

Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty

Designers reinvent classic tops with a little creative layering.

Click here for more white shirt looks from LFW.

THINK PINK

Tim Whitby/BFC/Getty

From salmon to fuchsia to blush, there's a shade for style type.

Click here for more pink looks from LFW.

THE RAINCOATS ARE COMING

Victor VIRGILE/Getty

Chic storm gear lands on our fashion forecast.

Click here for elevated macs and anoraks from LFW.

LADIES DIVISION

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty

A sweet new spin on classic gym class clothes: Jordan almond shades and crystal embellishment.

Click here for more femme-sport looks from LFW.

PRETTY IN PASTEL

Estrop/Getty

Discover simply irresistible ways to wear Easter egg colors.

Click here for more pastel looks from LFW.

Stay tuned to InStyle.com all season for up-to-date coverage of fashion month. From buzzy new trends to cute model moments, we’ve got the scoop you won’t find anywhere else. Next stop: Milan!