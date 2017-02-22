A Fall Florals Trend Blooms on London Fashion Week's Runways

The latest fall trend springing up on the London runways? Romantic florals. Flower prints—including red daises and primrose patterns—were seen at Simone Rocha. Large and small scale Fantasia-inspired flowers popped with dimension at Mary Katrantzou, while dramatic black florals were beaded onto lace at Erdem. The feeling is dreamy, powerful and statement making. Flowers for fall? We think so!

VIDEO: Get a Recap of London Fashion Week