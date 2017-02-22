A Fall Florals Trend Blooms on London Fashion Week's Runways

Catwalking/Getty Images
Brooke Ely Danielson
Feb 21, 2017 @ 7:30 pm

The latest fall trend springing up on the London runways? Romantic florals. Flower prints—including red daises and primrose patterns—were seen at Simone Rocha. Large and small scale Fantasia-inspired flowers popped with dimension at Mary Katrantzou, while dramatic black florals were beaded onto lace at Erdem. The feeling is dreamy, powerful and statement making. Flowers for fall? We think so! 

VIDEO: Get a Recap of London Fashion Week

 

1 of 7 Estrop/Getty Images

 Emilia Wickstead 

Advertisement
2 of 7 Estrop/Getty Images

Mulberry

3 of 7 Catwalking/Getty Images

Christopher Kane

Advertisement
4 of 7 Estrop/Getty Images

Osman

Advertisement
5 of 7 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage

Erdem

Advertisement
6 of 7 Catwalking/Getty Images

Simone Rocha

Advertisement
7 of 7 DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images

Mary Katrantzou

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!