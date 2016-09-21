The Top 18 Trends, Ideas, and Styling Tricks We Loved from Spring 2017 LFW

Sep 21, 2016

London Fashion Week may only be four short days, but its impact is lasting. We leave the city buzzing about the shows—a brilliant mix of both heritage brands, like Burberry, Mulberry, and Belstaff, and rising stars (a toast to you Christopher Kane, J.W. Anderson, and Mary Katrantzou!)—continue the conversation through Milan and Paris, and return home with a long list of British-inspired ideas to try. Now join us, won’t you?

Here, we've culled the runways of Big Ben to bring you every trend, look, and moment worth knowing right now. Keep scrolling for the scoop.

1 of 18 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage; Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty

Body Blooms

Attention, festival regulars! Preen’s ethereal petal appliqués—elegantly trailing down the neck and arm of each model—are a refreshing alternative to the ubiquitous flower crown look. Worried the effect may be too intense IRL? Stick to just a few accents peeking beneath loose hair and an off-the-shoulder top.

2 of 18 shrimps__/Instagram

The Jewelry at Shrimps

Just more more reason to fall in love with Hannah Weiland’s cheeky graphic tops, and colorful fur jackets: equally charming earrings (made in collaboration with designer Sophie Bille Brahe) adorned with a pearl and golden crustacean. Get it?!

3 of 18 John Phillips/Getty; Estrop/Getty (2)

Pinstripe Parade

Burberry’s slouchy pajama pieces, reworked shirting at Phoebe English, Mulberry’s mash-up of both—there’s a lot of new ways to wear lean, vertical lines this season. Good luck choosing just one.

Runway looks (from left to right): Mulberry, Pheobe English, Burberry

4 of 18 Estrop/Getty; Getty; Anthony Harvey/Getty

Victorian Necklines

Covered up, but hardly conservative, high ruffled collars proved a compelling counterpoint to slivers of exposed skin (as seen at both Erdem and David Koma) and statement suiting (at Burberry).

Runway looks (from left to right): David Koma, Burberry, Erdem

5 of 18 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage; Estrop/Getty

Graphic Garden Prints

While florals for spring feels like a given, there’s nothing expected about the cartoonish daisy motifs we saw at Christopher Kane. Paul Smith’s abstracted bouquets—rendered in a vivid rainbow of shades—also gave the classic motif new life.

Runway looks (from left to right): Paul Smith, Christopher Kane

6 of 18 Estrop/Getty; Courtesy of Victoria, Victoria Beckham

Palm Trees

When we noticed these playful island touches on Victoria Victoria Beckham’s denim separates and the relaxed linen maxis at Peter Pilotto, it was hard not to miss summer. Is it too soon to start our next vacation?

Runway looks (from left to right): Peter Pilotto, Victoria Victoria Beckham

7 of 18 Estrop/Getty (2)

A Nod to Paco Rabanne

Both Christopher Kane and Mary Katrantzou put their own spin on the ’60s designer’s avant-garde method with graphic chainmail dresses and unexpected touches of metal netting. Risk-taskers, this one’s for you.

Runway looks (from left to right): Mary Katrantzou, Christopher Kane

8 of 18 Anthony Harvey/Getty; Estrop/Getty (2)

Pinafore Ruffles

Neckline flounces felt more sophisticated than school girl courtesy of the ladylike prints and elegant silhouettes at Erdem, Simone Rocha, and Mulberry.

Runway looks (from left to right):  Erdem, Simone Rocha, Mulberry.

9 of 18 Hugh Peterswald/Pacific Press; Estrop/Getty; Tim P. Whitby/Getty

Even More Fashion Squads

Looks like it might be time to bring the #squadgoals hashtag out of retirement. Picking up where NYFW’s matchy-matchy marches left off, several shows—including Charlotte Olympia, Anya Hindmarch, and House of Holland—incorporated a gang of coordinating girls. Taylor Swift, are you taking notes?

Runway looks (from left to right; top to bottom): Anya Hindmarch, House of Holland, Charlotte Olympia

10 of 18 Getty (3)

The Beyoncé Effect

Looking to create your own Lemonade moment? You’ll have a lot of choices next season. After dominating the fashion at NYFW and last week’s Emmy Awards, sunny shades made a strong showing on the London runways as well—here’s hoping Milan and Paris follow suit.

Runway looks (from left to right): Preen, Roksanda, Erdem

11 of 18 Getty (4)

‘Ugly Shoes’ Make a Triumphant Return

Roughly two years after Marc Jacobs and Prada made Tevas cool, Christopher Kane seems to be working the same magic with a marbled bejeweled Crocs. Meanwhile, the UGG collaboration over at Preen by Thornton Bregazzi—chunky platform sandal with leather bows—has us wondering: Is unfashionable footwear back for round two?

Runway looks (from left to right; top to bottom): Christopher Kane, Preen by Thornton Bregazzi

12 of 18 Estrop/Getty (2); Mike Marsland/WireImage; Tristan Fewings/Getty;

Not-so-girly Gingham

Spotted on Pringle of Scotland’s sleek slips—worn with lace-up flatforms—in clashing colors at House of Holland, and, in Peter Pilotto’s line-up, covered with patches, next season’s picnic blanket prints have surprising edge.

Runway looks (from left to right): House of Holland, Pringle of Scotland, Peter Jensen, Peter Pilotto

13 of 18 Getty (3)

Princess Sleeves

Don’t worry, only the name sounds prissy. With the help of contrasting elements (layers of moody black eyelet at Simone Rocha, faded denim at Ashley Williams, understated silhouettes at Emilia Wickstead) the look is more high drama than Disney heroine.

Runway looks (from left to right): Simone Rocha, Ashley Williams, Emilia Wickstead

14 of 18 Getty (3)

Emilia Wickstead’s Woven Footwear

We walked away from this presentation convinced that a life without wicker-inspired shoes is not one worth living. As for which color exactly, we’re still deciding.

15 of 18 Ivan Lattuada/IMAXTREE.com; Estrop/Getty

J.W. Anderson’s Bag Piercings

Just in case you missed the brand’s first round of spectrum ring-inspired purses (the style debuted to great fanfare last spring), there’s a covetable batch of new silhouettes and colors to choose from. We’ve got our eyes on these three.

16 of 18 Getty (3)

Clothes That Raise Questions

Single earrings that attach to your neckline? A dress-trench coat hybrid? Layered sarong tops? We’re not quite sure of where or how to wear these things, but we would really like to find out.

Runway looks (from left to right): Mary Katrantzou, Simone Rocha, Peter Pilotto

17 of 18 Estrop/Getty; IMAXTREE.com (2)

Headband Remix

The new rules for adorning your hair? There are none. From whimsical fascinators at Bora Aksu to the casually draped white fabric at Anya Hindmarsh, to Mary Katranzou’s colorful coronets, London’s latest headgear is all about making a memorable statement.

Runway looks (from left to right): Bora Aksu, Anya Hindmarch, Mary Katranzou

18 of 18 David M. Benett/Getty

See Now, Buy Now

All the straight-from-the-runway shopping we saw at NYFW continued across the pond with both a selection of pieces from Topshop (pictured) and Burberry’s entire(!) collection. The “fashion groupie” tees from House of Holland’s final walk—worn by the models in honor of the label's 10th anniversary—are also available online right now.

