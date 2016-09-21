The Top 18 Trends, Ideas, and Styling Tricks We Loved from Spring 2017 LFW

London Fashion Week may only be four short days, but its impact is lasting. We leave the city buzzing about the shows—a brilliant mix of both heritage brands, like Burberry, Mulberry, and Belstaff, and rising stars (a toast to you Christopher Kane, J.W. Anderson, and Mary Katrantzou!)—continue the conversation through Milan and Paris, and return home with a long list of British-inspired ideas to try. Now join us, won’t you?

Here, we've culled the runways of Big Ben to bring you every trend, look, and moment worth knowing right now. Keep scrolling for the scoop.