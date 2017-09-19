London Fashion Week Forecasts Chicer Raincoats for All

As the birthplace of Hunter boots and Barbour wax jackets, Great Britain is well known for its ability to balance great style with the demands of inclement weather. But this London Fashion Week, rain-proof looks have reached an even higher level of cool: think bright color-blocked trenches at Mary Katrantzou and cheerfully printed macs (complete with matching headbands!) at Anya Hindmarch.

Meanwhile, over at Burberry, the brand presented several translucent anoraks as part of its “see now, buy now” fall collection (you can shop everything here) ideal for layering atop knitwear on drizzly October days—and later, of course, over floral dresses next spring. There’s no question it’s worth buying one ASAP, but good luck deciding between clear, turquoise, and pink.

Scroll down for our favorite storm-ready outfits from London Fashion Week.