Pastels Are the Prettiest Trend at London Fashion Week 

Estrop/Getty
What's pink, blue, yellow, or mint, and sweet all over? A lot of looks at London Fashion Week. We first clocked pastels bubbling up at New York Fashion Week—with lavender charting particularly high and shoes coated in every shade of Jordan almond—and the trend continues across the pond.

There's elegant ruching at Peter Pilotto (above), while Pringle of Scotland did a light-as-air (and see-through too) goddess dress in robin's egg (Preen by Thornton Bregazzi tackled two trends at once by using that same shade for a slouchy suit). If you're worried about seeming too saccharine, there's always the option of pairing these hues with something a little tougher, such as a weathered jean jacket or anything in black leather.

Scroll down to see all the pastel looks from London Fashion Week.

1 of 8 Ian Gavan/BFC/Getty

Christopher Kane 

2 of 8 Estrop/Getty

Marques Almeida

3 of 8 Victor VIRGILE/Getty

Preen by Thornton Bregazzi

4 of 8 Victor VIRGILE/Getty

Anya Hindmarch

5 of 8 Estrop/Getty

Pringle of Scotland

6 of 8 Victor VIRGILE/Getty

Emporio Armani

7 of 8 Courtesy of Victoria Victoria Beckham

Victoria Victoria Beckham

8 of 8 Victor VIRGILE/Getty

 Emilia Wickstead 

