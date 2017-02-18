Here's How to Live Stream the Topshop Unique Runway Show

What do fashion girls do on Sunday mornings? They live stream the Topshop Unique runway show (you know, if given the chance). And guess what? We are giving you the chance.

Tomorrow at 9 a.m. ET, all you fashion peeps can watch the show live—straight from London Fashion Week, no less—from the comfort of your own couch. Why Netflix and chill when you could Topshop and chill?

Tune in here, below, on Sunday, February 19th at 9 a.m. ET for the Topshop Unique show.