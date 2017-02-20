Watch the Burberry Runway Show Live Here Today

The perks of attending a fashion show are obvious: you get to experience that adrenaline rush as the lights dim and the first model pops out, you’re able to share the same space with notable fashion icons and Instagram-savvy It girls, you have the honor of seeing a designer’s vision brought to life—yes, it’s all very appealing. But, like, your couch exists. And thank god for wifi.

VIDEO: Runway Remix: Watch Our Recap of London Fashion Week

What am I getting at? I’m getting at the fact that you can live stream the Burberry runway show here today at 2:30 p.m. ET. Because why go to London Fashion Week when London Fashion Week can come to you?