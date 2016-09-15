InStyle Editors Share Their City Guide for London Fashion Week

To Stay

"The Rosewood in London, because it’s slightly off the fashion radar, so it feels a little more private. And they have a bistro-style restaurant that I really like for a quick bite. The Ace in Shoreditch is super cool and more reasonably priced, and I love that area—I would advise going if you're traveling for pleasure because you can do so much more in that neighborhood now." —Eric Wilson, fashion news director

"We stay at the Rosewood—the rooms are a great size and are very comfortable. Plus, they always have candy in the lobby. I've seen Taylor Swift there twice (and she is just as tall and slim as you would think—and her red lipstick application is flawless every time." —Ali Pew, senior style editor

"The Edition is a fun place to stay in London. For a very good budget option, I would recommend Airbnb—it's easy and affordable." —Melissa Rubini, fashion director

To Eat

"Chiltern Firehouse is spectacular. It's fun, there are lots of celebrities, and I like to have a nice big steak there. For a quick bite, Pret A Manger, because that’s where it started—they have the Coronation Chicken Sandwich, which is kind of gross but I weirdly like it. It has chicken salad and mango." —Eric Wilson, fashion news director

"I love the Bistrotheque. It's a trendy place that serves great drinks." —Ali Pew, senior style editor

"Nopi, which is a part of Ottolenghi (also the name of the chef). Nopi is the restaurant where you can sit down and have a full meal, or you can go to Ottolenghi, which is kind of luxurious deli where you can grab a sandwich and take it to go." —Melissa Rubini, fashion director

To Shop

"I really like E. Tautz, which is a menswear brand that’s on Savile Row, but it's not a custom tailor—they just have a very modern take on professional dressing. It's pricey, but I like it." —Eric Wilson, fashion news director

"You'll have an amazing shopping experience at Alex Eagle. I always go to the Cos store right before I head to the airport, because they carry different things than in the U.S. I also go to Liberty for pretty souvenirs and gifts for my mom and my assistant who sews." —Ali Pew, senior style editor

"I almost always buy a pair of sneakers from Dover Street Market, because it's something I never remember to pack. They stock great Nike collaborations. I also like to grab a few Comme des Garçons shirts there as well, and I look for any new brands that’s different from here." —Melissa Rubini, fashion director

To Do

"The theater because the shows there are really amazing. I'm not going this season, but I’m dying to see Groundhog Day the musical. If I had an afternoon free, I would find whatever exhibition was taking place and go for the amazing history in these historical museums—and it's also great for people-watching." —Eric Wilson, fashion news director

"I always pay a visit to Hyde Park—I try to sneak a run there whenever I can. I love the Bulgari spa because they have an indoor pool with big cabana beds and it's the most peaceful place ever. Also, they have trainers if you have time to squeeze in a workout. And the treatments they offer are perfect for kneading out fashion week knots (the result of sitting smushed on a skinny bench all day, every day. On my to-do list this London Fashion Week: I'm excited to see the Georgia O'Keeffe exhibition at the Tate Modern and if I have time I'd love to walk through Chelsea—it's fancy and fun to browse. East London is also cool, too, for shopping." —Ali Pew, senior style editor

"I used to do this, but if I go to a city for the first time, I take a bus tour of the city. It's a fantastic way of seeing most of the city when you don't have a lot of time, and you can take notes for the places you want to go back to. I did this in Vienna and Tokyo. In London, I love going to the Tate Modern, specifically the Rothko room. It’s one of the only places that have so many Rothko paintings together, and it's so beautiful, it always brings tears to my eyes. I also want to check out a new section in the Tate Modern that recently opened." —Melissa Rubini, fashion director