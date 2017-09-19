You’re Going to Love London's New Way to Wear Athleisure

Sep 18, 2017

British designers are putting a sweet new spin on classic sports gear this London Fashion Week by way of soft pastels, feminine fits, and sparkly embellishments. For a lower key take on the look, consider a satin tracksuit à la Peter Pilotto or cop Pringle of Scotland’s slouchy knit dress/Teva-esque sandal pairing. Emporio Armani, meanwhile, presents a more daring interpretation of the sporty-femme trend: a sheer bubblegum skirt anchored by a graphic pullover and white sneakers.

Keep scrolling for these gym class-gone-girly ensembles and more.

1 of 5 Estrop/WireImage

Pringle of Scotland

2 of 5 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty

Emporio Armani

3 of 5 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty

Anya Hindmarch

4 of 5 Catwalking/Getty

Topshop Unique

5 of 5 Ian Gavan/BFC/Getty

Christopher Kane

