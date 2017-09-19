Celebrities Sitting Front Row at London Fashion Week

David M. Benett/Getty
Jonathan Borge
Sep 19, 2017 @ 4:15 pm

To some, London Fashion Week never fails to deliver the absolute best fashion each season. Our friends across the pond are daring, bold, and always push the boundaries of what we think is appropriate to wear in public.

It's no surprise, then, that your favorite celebrities make sure not to miss all of the action the minute New York Fashion Week wraps up. At the Big Smoke, stars look forward to shows like Burberry, Christopher Kane, Mary Katrantzou, J.W. Anderson, Mulberry, Simone Rocha, Vivienne Westwood, and Topshop Unique, to name a few. Of course, models, muses, actors, and household names make sure to bring it, dressing to the nines before preparing to take their seats.

So far, Cara Delevingne, Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, and Jourdan Dunn crafted a supermodel reunion at Burberry. The ladies modeled the spring 2018 collection in the front row, with Campbell and Delevingne in the brand's signature plaid. Moss relived her '90s heyday in a tough leather jacket, while Dunn dress in head-to-pink.

Over at the Versus Versace show, Moss's little sis, Lottie, showed off her taut tummy in crop top emblazoned with the brand's logo, and FKA Twigs looked ready for fall in a burgundy bomber and black combat boots. At Christopher Kane, Salma Hayek impressed us with the chicest red moto jacket ever. 

Scroll down to see all of your favorite stars front row at London Fashion Week.

1 of 23 Mike Marsland/Getty

Jasmine Sanders 

at the Gigi Hadid x Tommy Hilfiger show. 

2 of 23 David M. Benett/Getty

Arizona Muse

at the Gigi Hadid x Tommy Hilfiger show. 

3 of 23 David M. Benett/Getty

Poppy Delevigne and Georgia May Jagger 

at the Gigi Hadid x Tommy Hilfiger show. 

4 of 23 Ian West/PA Images via Getty

Salma Hayek

at Christopher Kane.

5 of 23 Christian Vierig/Getty

FKA Twigs 

at Christopher Kane.

6 of 23 Ian West/PA Images via Getty

Alexa Chung

at Christopher Kane. 

7 of 23 Neil Mockford/GC Images

Kate Moss and Daughter Lila Grace Moss 

at Topshop Unique. 

8 of 23 Eamonn McCormack/BFC/Getty

Olivia Palermo 

at Preen in L.K.BENNETT's first ever ready-to-wear collaboration with Preen by Thornton Bregazzi.

 
9 of 23 Dave Benett/Getty

Alexa Chung 

at Erdem. 

10 of 23 Darren Gerrish/WireImage

Bel Powley 

at Erdem.

11 of 23 Dave Benett/Getty

Jenna Coleman 

at Erdem.

12 of 23 Darren Gerrish/WireImage

Olivia Palermo 

at Emilia Wickstead.

13 of 23 Darren Gerrish/Getty

Alexa Chung

at Molly Goddard.

14 of 23 David M. Benett/Getty

Cara Delevingne

at Burberry.

15 of 23 David M. Benett/Getty

Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss

at Burberry.

16 of 23 David M. Benett/Getty

Jourdan Dunn

at Burberry.

17 of 23 David M. Benett/Getty

Jourdan Dunn and Cara Delevingne 

at Burberry.

18 of 23 David M. Benett/Getty

FKA Twigs

at Versus Versace.

19 of 23 David M. Benett/Getty

Olivia Palermo

at Malone Souliers. 

20 of 23 Darren Gerrish/Getty

Lottie Moss

at Versus Versace. 

21 of 23 David M. Benett/Getty

Hannah Bronfman

at Topshop Unique. 

22 of 23 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/Getty

Ellie Goulding

at Emporio Armani. 

23 of 23 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/Getty

Poppy Delevingne

at Emporio Armani. 

