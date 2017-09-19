Celebrities Sitting Front Row at London Fashion Week

To some, London Fashion Week never fails to deliver the absolute best fashion each season. Our friends across the pond are daring, bold, and always push the boundaries of what we think is appropriate to wear in public.

It's no surprise, then, that your favorite celebrities make sure not to miss all of the action the minute New York Fashion Week wraps up. At the Big Smoke, stars look forward to shows like Burberry, Christopher Kane, Mary Katrantzou, J.W. Anderson, Mulberry, Simone Rocha, Vivienne Westwood, and Topshop Unique, to name a few. Of course, models, muses, actors, and household names make sure to bring it, dressing to the nines before preparing to take their seats.

So far, Cara Delevingne, Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, and Jourdan Dunn crafted a supermodel reunion at Burberry. The ladies modeled the spring 2018 collection in the front row, with Campbell and Delevingne in the brand's signature plaid. Moss relived her '90s heyday in a tough leather jacket, while Dunn dress in head-to-pink.

Over at the Versus Versace show, Moss's little sis, Lottie, showed off her taut tummy in crop top emblazoned with the brand's logo, and FKA Twigs looked ready for fall in a burgundy bomber and black combat boots. At Christopher Kane, Salma Hayek impressed us with the chicest red moto jacket ever.

RELATED VIDEO: Let Selena Gomez Teach You How to Dress for Transitional Weather

Scroll down to see all of your favorite stars front row at London Fashion Week.