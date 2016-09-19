Cara Delevingne Steals the Spotlight at Burberry, and 6 Other Things to Know About the Shoppable Fashion Show

It's a big day for Burberry. After announcing its plans to adopt a "buy now, wear now" model earlier this year, the label has corrected its four-month lead time and debuted a September 2016 collection during London Fashion Week, allowing its customers to shop all 83 womenswear and menswear runway looks (in total, that's 250 pieces) both in stores worldwide and on burberry.com. This mark this major moment in the brand's 160-year history, the British label pulled out all the stops: rallying support by way of Cara Delevingne and Lily James from the front row, recruiting legendary photographer Mario Testino to shoot the brand's ad campaign, staging the show at a new venue, and introducing a new bag style. Take a look at the 7 things to know about Burberry's September collection.

1. Burberry found a new runway home in Makers House, a venue, complete with a beautiful sculpture garden, located in the heart of London's SoHo. What's even more cool? You can visit Makers House from now until Sept. 27. The British brand has teamed up with The New Craftsmen to turn the venue into an exhibition, where a series of activities (including short theatrical readings and fashion history lessons with the Burberry Heritage archive team) will take place to celebrate the inspiration behind the collection. Makers House is located at 1 Manette Street in London, it's free of charge, and you can find a full list of the activities here.

#BurberryMakersHouse, our new home for #LFW. Watch the show. Shop the collection. Tonight 7:30pm BST pic.twitter.com/Jz0apXpZrr — Burberry (@Burberry) September 19, 2016

2. The collection was inspired by Nancy Lancaster's interior and garden designs, and Virginia Woolf's novel Orlando—a copy was placed on every guest's seat.

Extremely pleased with @burberry's show theme this season #lfw A photo posted by Lauren Indvik (@laureni) on Sep 19, 2016 at 11:37am PDT

3. Translated into clothes, that resulted in an 83-look line-up of menswear and womenswear, featuring wallpaper-print shirts, military-inspired calvary jackets, rich florals, frilly Victorian-inspired tops, and louche pajama-y separates.

The Cavalry Jacket, worn with a wallpaper-print shirt for the @Burberry September show . Follow the link in the bio to shop the show now. . #BurberryShow #LFW A photo posted by Burberry (@burberry) on Sep 19, 2016 at 11:45am PDT

4. Burberry introduced a new handbag design: The Bridle Bag, an equestrian-inspired satchel with utilitarian clasps that comes in 10 different colors, prints (ranging from Burberry's classic plaid to leopard), and finishing touches (some with studded straps, others embroidered).

The Bridle Bag, seen on the models backstage at the @Burberry show. . Follow the link in the bio to shop the show now. . #BurberryMakersHouse #BurberryShow #LFW A photo posted by Burberry (@burberry) on Sep 19, 2016 at 11:52am PDT

5. It-Brit Cara Delevingne brought the star power to the show. She sat front row, along with Lily James (the face of the brand's fragrance My Burberry), Alexa Chung, Felicity Jones, Nicholas Hoult, and Freida Pinto.

Dave Benett / Getty

RELATED: See All the Stars in the Front Row at Fashion Week

6. Burberry had teased the September 2016 collection when it released its campaign, which was shot by legendary photographer Mario Testino and stars a new cast of British characters, including Jean Campbell, Cavan McCarthy, and Alex Dragulele.

Courtesy Burberry

7. The entire September 2016 collection is available for purchase in stores worldwide and at burberry.com. Did you see something you liked on the runway? Luckily for you (and all of us), place your order today and have it your hands as early as tomorrow.