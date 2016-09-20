All the Stars at Burberry's London Fashion Week Runway Show

This year's Burberry runway show at London Fashion Week was like no other. With plenty of star power and an incredible venue, Burberry debuted its 83-piece collection, featuring womenswear and menswear, at their first-ever "buy now, wear now" show.

The collection, inspired by Virginia Woolf's novel Orlando—a copy was placed on every guest's seat—and Nancy Lancaster's interior and garden designs, featured printed shirts, military-inspired jackets, lacey, Victorian-esque tops, and pajama-inspired separates. Celebrities showed up in their chicest outfits—this wasn't just any runway presentation, it was Burberry.

Felicity Jones flitted in wearing a Victorian-inspired lacey white number and Alexa Chung donned a sparkling mod minidress. Plus, Cara Delevingne seriously brought the heat with her low-cut LBD, and Lily James showed some leg in a pajama-inspired dress with a thigh-high slit.

The gorgeous venue, Makers House, featured a beautiful sculpture garden and was centrally located in the heart of SoHo. All of the stars, from Jourdan Dunn, and Frieda Pinto, a Burberry campaign star, to Nicolas Hoult and Olivia Palermo, gathered at the gorgeous venue to watch the runway presentation.

Scroll down below to see what the stars wore to Burberry's show.