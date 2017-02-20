The Topshop Unique Looks Giving Us Major '90s-Supermodel Vibes

Kim Duong
Feb 20, 2017 @ 1:30 pm

Kate Moss would be proud—not only as the shimmering posterchild of the late-'90s party-girl aesthetic but also as a former Topshop collaborator. This year at London Fashion Week, Topshop Unique reworked the nineties trend for the better and gave us more miniskirts and bias-cut satin and fewer—you know—plaid skirts and tattoo chokers. As much as love a good ole grunge look à la The Professional, it’s about time we got something a bit sweeter, brighter, punchier, if you will.

From a gilded slip dress to Technicolor leather minis, here are 8 drool-worthy looks from the Topshop Unique runway show.

VIDEO: Get a Recap of London Fashion Week

 

1 of 8 Getty

TOPSHOP UNIQUE RTW FALL 2017

2 of 8 Getty

TOPSHOP UNIQUE RTW FALL 2017

3 of 8 Getty

TOPSHOP UNIQUE RTW FALL 2017

4 of 8 Getty

TOPSHOP UNIQUE RTW FALL 2017

5 of 8 Getty

TOPSHOP UNIQUE RTW FALL 2017

6 of 8 Getty

TOPSHOP UNIQUE RTW FALL 2017

7 of 8 Getty

TOPSHOP UNIQUE RTW FALL 2017

8 of 8 Getty

TOPSHOP UNIQUE RTW FALL 2017

