The Best Beauty Looks from Milan Fashion Week's Fall 2017 Runways

Tristan Fewings/Getty; Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage; Pietro D'aprano/Getty
Victoria Moorhouse
Feb 23, 2017 @ 11:30 am

Fashion month has moved on to its third capital, and Milan isn’t disappointing when it comes to creative, eccentric, and wearable looks popping up on the runways. So far, designers have made graphic eyes a must-have Fall 2017 trend, and it’s now clear bare-faced, natural beauty isn’t going anywhere. Keep scrolling to see the best moments we’ve seen so far from some of the biggest designers in the biz.

VIDEO: Watch Our Recap of Milan Fashion Week

 

1 of 16 Pietro D'aprano/Getty Images

Gucci 

There wasn't a singular hair or makeup look on the Gucci Fall 2017 runways. In fact, the designer pulled together a series of beauty looks that you've always wanted to try, but were never brave enough to wear in public. Well, now you have your runway approval. We saw bedazzled cat masks, vinyl black lipstick, and mini star sticker tattoos, but this silver disco ball lip moment was one the world will never forget. 

Advertisement
2 of 16 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage

Alberta Ferretti

While the black and red smoky eye took on a gothic vibe at the Alberta Ferretti show, renowned hairstylist Guido encapsulated romance on the runway with a textured loose braid that he says any woman could recreate. To copy the look at home, he says to allow hair to air-dry, though if you have straight hair, first add in texture using a curling iron. Spray the Redken Wind Blown 05 ($19; ulta.com) throughout the hair and then loosely braid the hair starting at the nape of the neck. Finally, use your fingers to gently pull out strands around the face. 

3 of 16 Tristan Fewings/Getty

Wunderkind

Taking the standard cat eye to the next level, models at Wunderkind walked down the runway with multicolored graphic liner that served as the focal point of the makeup look. This cobalt blue caught our attention almost immediately. 

Advertisement
4 of 16 Jacopo Raule/Getty

Fendi

One word to describe the beauty look at Fendi? Fresh. A-list supermodels like Bella Hadid and Imaan Hammam wore a bare-faced, minimal look with well-groomed full brows, illuminating skin, and a hint of what appears to be nude lip gloss. 

Advertisement
5 of 16 Pietro D'aprano/Getty

Max Mara

As if you didn't want everything in the Fall 2017 Max Mara collection, you'll be drooling over the hair and makeup look, too. The combination of undone waves, a hint of blush on clean skin, and neutral lips with a bit of shine captured our hearts. 

Advertisement
6 of 16 Pietro D'aprano/Getty

Prada

While some designers choose to have models display something of a beauty uniform, individualism held a strong vibe at Prada. Some models wore scarlet red lips and little eye makeup, while others debuted intense, smoldering smoky eyes with accent colors below the brow bone. As for hair, many looks were accented with a hat or tousled waves tucked under knit or furry scarf. 

Advertisement
7 of 16 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage

Moschino 

The Moschino show took on '60s slight vibes with models wearing updos with bouffant-level volume. Paired with grey shadow and an elaborate cat eye, making it on the best beauty moments list was a given. 

Advertisement
8 of 16 Pietro D'aprano/Getty

Fausto Puglisi

Hats made yet another appearance at Milan Fashion Week with the Fausto Puglisi runway show, where wide-brimmed hats were placed over models' tousled strands. 

Advertisement
9 of 16 Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

 Tiffany&Co. and Luisa Beccaria

Flower crowns and rosy eyeshadow are spring essentials, whether you're going to Coachella or not. 

Advertisement
10 of 16 Pietro D'aprano/Getty

Emilio Pucci

Emilio Pucci debuted the most electric eye makeup look we've seen out of fashion month yet. Models lashes were coated in neon hues like lime green, pink, and blue. 

Advertisement
11 of 16 Pietro D'aprano/Getty

Armani

If you ever needed another excuse to cut bangs, the Armani show is here to provide. Many models debuted eyebrow-grazing blunt bangs, glittery silver liner that drew ever more attention to the eyes. Paired with a glossy pink lip stain, this is a "night out" makeup look top contender. 

Advertisement
12 of 16 Pietro D'aprano/Getty

Blugirl

Even though the models walking at Blugirl were showing off designs for the crisp fall season ahead, the iridescent eyeshadow lightly blended over their eyelids had us dreaming of spring. 

Advertisement
13 of 16 TIZIANA FABI/AFP/Getty

Marni

The black eyeliner at Marni mimicked the sexy, sultry, and smudgy look you often get when you wake up after forgetting to take off your eye makeup. 

Advertisement
14 of 16 Estrop/Getty

Versace

With gothic and graphic winged liner and multicolored highlights, there was no lack of edge or excitement from the beauty look on the Versace runway. 

Advertisement
15 of 16 Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

Bottega Veneta

The vintage twists, as demonstrated by Kendall Jenner, was the perfect beauty fit for Bottega Veneta's structured fall collection. 

Advertisement
16 of 16 Estrop/Getty

Dolce and Gabbana

It wouldn't be a Dolce and Gabbana show without crowns and red lipstick. This year was no different, with models wearing various hairstyles accented with accessories. 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!