The Best Beauty Looks from Milan Fashion Week's Fall 2017 Runways

Tristan Fewings/Getty; Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage; Pietro D'aprano/Getty
Fashion month has moved on to its third capital, and Milan isn’t disappointing when it comes to creative, eccentric, and wearable looks popping up on the runways. So far, designers have made graphic eyes a must-have Fall 2017 trend, and it’s now clear bare-faced, natural beauty isn’t going anywhere. Keep scrolling to see the best moments we’ve seen so far from some of the biggest designers in the biz.
VIDEO: Watch Our Recap of Milan Fashion Week
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement