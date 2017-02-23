The Best Beauty Looks from Milan Fashion Week's Fall 2017 Runways

While the black and red smoky eye took on a gothic vibe at the Alberta Ferretti show, renowned hairstylist Guido encapsulated romance on the runway with a textured loose braid that he says any woman could recreate. To copy the look at home, he says to allow hair to air-dry, though if you have straight hair, first add in texture using a curling iron. Spray the Redken Wind Blown 05 ($19; ulta.com) throughout the hair and then loosely braid the hair starting at the nape of the neck. Finally, use your fingers to gently pull out strands around the face.