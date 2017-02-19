The Best Accessory of the Day at London Fashion Week

InStyle Staff
Feb 19, 2017 @ 4:15 pm
<p>DAY TWO: MARY&nbsp;Katrantzou</p>
DAY TWO: MARY Katrantzou

Mary Katrantzou is a go-to for feminine looks, but she turned to a man for this season's shoe collaboration. Louis Leeman is launching Miss Leeman this week and previewed his skills with tonight's fab evening loafers.

Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage
<p>DAY 1: VERSUS VERSACE EARRINGS</p>
DAY 1: VERSUS VERSACE EARRINGS

Bella Hadid has one of the great walks of this generation of catwalk stompers, so her languid strut and rock and roll vibes were the perfect match for these disco earrings from Versus Versace's closing look.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty
