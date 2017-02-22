All the Stars Sitting Front Row at London Fashion Week

While we love the clothing, models, and new trends that emerge during Fashion Week, one of our favorite parts of the show takes place just beyond the runway: the front row. The coveted seating section is home to the best of the best, from A-list celebrities like Penelope Cruz and all-around it-girl Olivia Palermo to fashion stalwarts like Naomi Campbell.

And then, of course, there's the wow-worthy fashion. From sexy metallic ensembles to edgy pantsuits, front row-style is versatile and can be unpredictable, but always leaves us in awe.

VIDEO: Get a Recap of London Fashion Week

RELATED: The Best Beauty Looks from London Fashion Week’s Fall 2017 Runways

Browse through our gallery of celebrities seated front and center. London Fashion Week draws some of the chicest and poshest celebrities, so keep checking in to see even more celebrities runway show sighting. Where fashion goes, fashionistas follow!