All the Stars Sitting Front Row at London Fashion Week

David M. Benett/Getty
Jane Asher
Feb 22, 2017 @ 12:45 pm

While we love the clothing, models, and new trends that emerge during Fashion Week, one of our favorite parts of the show takes place just beyond the runway: the front row. The coveted seating section is home to the best of the best, from A-list celebrities like Penelope Cruz and all-around it-girl Olivia Palermo to fashion stalwarts like Naomi Campbell.

And then, of course, there's the wow-worthy fashion. From sexy metallic ensembles to edgy pantsuits, front row-style is versatile and can be unpredictable, but always leaves us in awe.

Browse through our gallery of celebrities seated front and center. London Fashion Week draws some of the chicest and poshest celebrities, so keep checking in to see even more celebrities runway show sighting. Where fashion goes, fashionistas follow!

1 of 14 Mike Marsland/Getty

Olivia Palermo

Palermo donned a chic black poncho with black pants and black booties to the Burberry show during LFW. 

2 of 14 David M. Benett/Getty

Suki Waterhouse, Naomi Campbell, and Penelope Cruz

The model-actress trio sat front row at Burberry's runway presentation at Makers House during London Fashion Week. 

3 of 14 Getty

Olivia Palermo

At the Pringle of Scotland show, Palermo brought a pop of color with her orange top, paired with a long, brown, metallic skirt, a brown sweater draped over her shoulders, and teal velvet loafers. 

4 of 14 Getty

Alexa Chung

At the Erdem show, Chung stunned in a black skirt with thigh-high slits, a graphic tee worn under a shearling lined leather coat. She wore her hair slicked off to the side and finished off the look with knee-high black boots. 

5 of 14 Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty

Ellie Bamber

The actress wore a blue patterned dress with sheer sleeves and a red bow at the neck at the Erdem show at LFW. 

6 of 14 Getty

Olivia Palermo

At the Erdem show, the it-girl donned a black floral patterned dress with sheer sleeves over black pants. Pointed-toe cut-out booties and a fur stole finished off the look. 

7 of 14 Darren Gerrish/Getty

Thandie Newton

The Westworld actress looked sexy and sophisticated at the Erdem runway presentation, donning a blue and black floral patterned pantsuit, with a low-cut top and flared leg. 

8 of 14 Darren Gerrish/Getty

Katy Perry

The singer wore a blue metallic top under a patterned coat, with a shiny brown pleated skirt to the Christopher Kane show during LFW. Red-lensed sunglasses, a black choker, and silver booties completed her look. 

9 of 14 Darren Gerrish/Getty

Olivia Palermo

At the Christopher Kane runway show during London Fashion Week, Palermo wore a long black blazer over a sheer-paneled black top and leather leggings. She finished off the look with black pointed-toe booties and a leather necktie.

10 of 14 David M. Benett/Getty

Yara Shahidi and Sofia Richie

The up-and-comers stood by their front row seats at Topshop's fashion show, Shahidi in a patterned midi skirt and black top with a built-in choker and Richie in a sheer blue top and white and gray camo pants. 

11 of 14 David M. Benett/Getty

Olivia Palermo

Palermo attended the Mulberry show in an ivory ribbed dress under a long black blazer and black combat-style boots. 

12 of 14 Darren Gerrish/Getty

Kate Bosworth

Bosworth stunned in a blue and white striped dress at the House of Holland show at LFW.

13 of 14 David M. Benett/Getty

Olivia Palermo

Palermo looked ever the fashionista at Markus Lupfer's presentation, donning a pair of black jeans with a fringed hem, a white button-down with a graphic pattern on the front, and a camo-green jacket draped over her shoulders. 

14 of 14 Getty

Alexa Chung

Chung went black and white for the Emilia Wickstead show, in a white midi dress, long black blazer, along with nude-hued shoes and a straw bag. 

