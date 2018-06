See Every Look from Burberry's Art-Inspired Runway Collection

What you have here is an ode to abstract sculptures a la Henry Moore, the renowned British sculptor who inspired Burberry’s spring ready-to-wear collection. This season, Burberry debuted a line of asymmetric skirts, deconstructed shirting, and reworked trench coats—all as sleek and modern as conceptual stone art.

