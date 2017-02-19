All the Best Faux Furs from Simone Rocha

InStyle Staff
Feb 19, 2017 @ 4:45 pm
<p>Simone Rocha</p>
Simone Rocha

This red-embellished number is one of the more fun stoles we've come across in our lives—a great way to add excitement to winter dressing. 

Catwalking/Getty
<p>Simone Rocha</p>
Simone Rocha

This luxe belted coat on iconic model Jan de Villeneuve? We'll take one each. 

Catwalking/Getty
<p>Simone Rocha</p>
Simone Rocha

Talk about belting—this one, also in rich, contrasting faux fur, adds a flattering cinch to the waist of the capacious coat. 

Catwalking/Getty
<p>Simone Rocha&nbsp;</p>
Simone Rocha 

Matching your shoes to your stole? CHIC. A thousand times chic! And while we're at it, can we talk about those shoes? 

Catwalking/Getty
<p>Simone Rocha</p>
Simone Rocha

Looking for a way to dip your toe into the trend? (Yes, pun intended.) Here's where to start. 

Catwalking/Getty
<p>Simone Rocha</p>
Simone Rocha

The final verdict? We should all be going to great lengths for our fuzzy coats this season. That is, we will be opting for long, mid-calf or even ankle-skimming ones for maximum warmth and style. And rule of thumb for that lapel? Bigger is better. 

Catwalking/Getty
