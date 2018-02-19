What it Was Really Like to be at Christopher Bailey's Last Burberry Show

Burberry’s show, held during London Fashion Week on February 17th, marked designer Christopher Bailey’s final collection for the brand. In collaboration with the designer himself, the show space utilized ‘Our Time,’ an artwork on loan from the Museum of Old and New Art in Australia, which “investigates the subjective experience of the passing of time through movement, light and sound.” The reimagined art provided a glorious backdrop to an undeniably memorable collection.

And (unsurprisingly) everyone was there (over 1300 people) including Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell. Even Cara Delevingne, who was discovered by Bailey close to a decade ago, took a break from her modeling hiatus and closed the show.

Watching Bailey’s final collection over the Internet gave me almost everything I could want (a front row, multiple views of the clothes…) but there’s nothing like truly being there—live. Here, Zhou Dongyu tells us what it was really like to be the show.

"One of the first fashion weeks I ever attended was London Fashion Week, so it holds a very special place in my heart. There's just such a feeling of history and culture and the coming together of old and new, and it's always so much fun to witness. And the words Burberry and London are one in the same for me. I can't imagine one without the other."

"I wake up early for work these days but I try to get eight hours of sleep whenever possible. Sleep is so important! My morning routine involves the usual, but since I shower before I sleep, it doesn't take [me] very long to get ready. I like to listen to music to get the day started on a good note."

"I worked with my stylist to choose my outfit for [the Fall 2018 Burberry] show. I chose a white equestrian logo print shirt with a yellow graffiti print turtleneck bodysuit underneath. I really like the look — mixing old ideas with new. It looks very effortless. The trench coat, though, [is my favorite]. It’s a classic and timeless piece but the designs, fabrics (and silhouettes are updated so there is always something new, like the laminated version."

"[The show] was truly a spectacular sensory journey. As soon as I walked in I felt I was in Christopher's world. The music. The swaying lights. The collection! Wow. It was simply amazing. Definitely one for the books, and I’m so lucky to have been there. I can't wait to see what Christopher has planned for the future."

"The collection celebrated time - the past, the present and the future – and the finale was so stunning. Burberry shows always bring big surprises for the audience. And there are so many pieces I like - especially the belt bag!.