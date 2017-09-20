You Need to Try This Bold Look from Roksanda's London Fashion Week Show

Victor VIRGILE/Getty, Courtesy
Alexis Parente
Sep 19, 2017 @ 9:30 pm

Shop the look: Zara dress, $150; zara.com. Theory pants, $285; net-a-porter.com.

During London Fashion Week's spring shows, Roksanda showed us that sometimes more is just more—and also fabulous. On the runway we saw, bold colors and unexpected pairings that really brought the wow factor. One look in particular that caught our eye? A punchy pink maxi dress styled with sleek red pants, a daring combo that we want to try right away.

Shop this look now!

VIDEO: Watch Our Recap of NYFW September 2017

 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!