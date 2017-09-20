Shop the look: Zara dress, $150; zara.com. Theory pants, $285; net-a-porter.com.

During London Fashion Week's spring shows, Roksanda showed us that sometimes more is just more—and also fabulous. On the runway we saw, bold colors and unexpected pairings that really brought the wow factor. One look in particular that caught our eye? A punchy pink maxi dress styled with sleek red pants, a daring combo that we want to try right away.

