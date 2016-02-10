11 InStyle Editors Reveal Their #NYFW Shoe Game

Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images
Caroline Vazzana
Feb 10, 2016 @ 2:30 pm

Here at InStyle, our editors are gearing up for one of the most exciting times of the year: Fashion Week. Twice a year, New York CIty becomes a real-life runway swarmed with models, photographers, and celebrities. Day in and day out, our editors will be making their way around Manhattan to attend shows, presentations, and plenty of after-parties. Though this might sound like all fun and games, navigating the city in the middle of winter is no easy feat.

But, despite the icy streets, our team isn't going to sacrifice their sense of style with their shoe game. While some of our editors prefer an over-the-knee boot for extra warmth, others are willing to risk it all with a teetering stiletto. Below, 10 editors reveal the shoes they will be rocking this New York Fashion Week. 

1 of 11 Courtesy

Wendy Wallace, Market Director 

J. Crew Boots ($500 (originally $598); jcrew.com): "New York weather is notoriously bad during Fashion Week, so I want to try to have a cute all-weather boot. I love the red laces and multicolor trim on this pair."

2 of 11 Courtesy

Meggan Crum, Accessories Director

Gianvito Rossi Boots ($1,675; net-a-porter.com): "During Fashion Week, I’ll often wear tall boots with tights to stay warm and keep comfortable. I like the pairing of a tall boot with a matte opaque tight and a fun skirt or printed dress."

3 of 11 Courtesy (2)

Ali Pew, Senior Style Editor 

1. New Bark Loafers ($795; net-a-porter.com): "I just love wearing a white loafer during the winter. The look is so crisp and clean; I’d wear this pair with a wide leg trouser." 

2. Oliver Clark Boots ($100 (originally $300); oliverclarknyc.com): "On snowy days, these boots are just enough to get me through the sludge, but not too bulky or hot." 

4 of 11

DANIELLE PRESCOD, Accessories Editor 

1. Stuart Weitzman Boots ($798; stuartweitzman.com): "My favorite boots of all time are the All Legs from Stuart Weitzman. I have super long legs, so its hard for me to find an over the knee boot that gives me the right silhouette. I despise traditional tights, so I’ll wear these with a short skirt. I just won’t be wearing them if the weather is really bad, but otherwise, I would have them on everyday."

2. Christian Louboutin Boots ($1,175; christianlouboutin.com): "During Fashion Week, I am all about style and function. I used to wear insane heels all the time, but it put me in the worst mood because I was so uncomfortable. Now, I go for something that looks really good, but will allow me to walk anywhere in case traffic is insane, which it always is. These studded Chelsea boots are the coolest and when paired with fishnet tights and a mini skirt, no one will even notice I’m in flats." 

5 of 11 Courtesy (2)

Mia Solkin, Market Editor 

1. Stuart Weitzman Boots ($798; stuartweitzman.com): "When the temperatures drop, these boots are my go-to. I have them in a few different colors because they are super warm and go with everything." 

2. Nike Sneakers ($140; nike.com): "I am currently obsessed with the sleek design of the Nike Huaraches. Not only do they have a cool mix of plastic and leather, but with a lightweight-cushioned insole, these shoes are necessary for running around the city when late to shows (which I always am!)." 

6 of 11 Courtesy

Alexandra DeRosa, eCommerce Editor

1. Alaia Boots ($1,810; net-a-porter.com): "I’m loving the midi boot silhouette this season, and a style with a chunkier heel is ideal for traipsing around the city. The embroidered suede detail is both daytime-appropriate and party-ready.”

2. Zara Pumps ($70; zara.com): “You need a good pair of not-so-pricey pumps for fashion week after-parties. Because when everyone is stepping on each other’s toes, you don’t want to be wearing your rent on your feet.”

3. Vince Sneakers ($295; shopbop.com): “I can last an impressive amount of time in a pair of sky-high heels, but … I am human, and a chic pair of sneakers is an absolute must. I’ll wear these on the weekend with streamlined shapes for a minimalist, on-the-go look.”

7 of 11

LaShaunna Williams, Senior Credits Editor 

1. Givenchy Booties ($1,695; neimanmarcus.com): "I love easy booties that you can throw on with anything. This black pair fits the bill, but has a cool twist with a wedged screw heel."

2. Stuart Weitzman Boots ($798; bergdorfgoodman.com): "There’s a reason why celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jessica Alba adore these suede over-the-knee boots; they’re comfortable and chic. I can wear these with a mini skirt, chunky turtleneck, or over jeans."

8 of 11 Courtesy

Steffi Lee, Fashion Assistant 

Marni Brogues ($710; marni.com): "I love menswear-inspired brogues for winter and the fringe detail and lace-up front makes this pair extra special." 

9 of 11 Courtesy (3)

Callie Turner, Fashion Assistant 

1. Givenchy Boots ($1,595; net-a-porter.com): "During Fashion Week in February the weather can be brutal, so the key is avoiding exposed skin. These stretch-leather Givenchy boots with a sculptural wooden heel are comfortable enough to wear from day to night."

2. Robert Clergerie Slippers ($495; net-a-porter.com): "One of my favorite shoe trends right now is the mule. These Robert Clergerie slippers are simple enough to work with any outfit, and partially lined with suede for a secure fit."

3. Stella McCartney Brogues ($935; net-a-porter.com): "Running from show to show in heels is unrealistic, but being short, I never want to sacrifice height. These Stella McCartney platform brogues are a win win." 

10 of 11 Courtesy

Ann Jacoby, Fashion Assistant 

Rachel Comey Boots ($426; rachelcomey.com): "These ankle boots are a versatile shoe that can easily take you from a day of shows to an after-party at night. The inside is lined with shearling to help combat those blustery winter elements." 

 

11 of 11 Courtesy (3)

Caroline Vazzana, Digital Fashion Assistant 

1. Miu Miu Mary Janes ($895; miumiu.com): "I always love to make a statement with footwear and these glitter shoes with bejeweled block heels let me do just that."

2. Balenciaga Ankle Boots ($885; net-a-porter.com): "On days when there might be snow on the ground, I want to have my entire foot (and ankle) covered. With this black bootie, I don’t have to sacrifice style for comfort."

3. Saint Laurent Sneakers ($506; luisaviaroma.com): "Sneakers are my go-to during fashion week. This metallic style bedecked with red stars looks best when paired with a cropped jean and chunky red knit."

