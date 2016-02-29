12 Cool, New Ways to Wear Denim, Straight from the Street Style Stars

While denim is making yet another strong showing on the fashion week runways in New York, London, and Milan so far, everyone's favorite textile is also proving to be just as popular—if not even more so—outside the shows.

After seasons of peacocking for the paparazzi in impractical high heels and kaleidoscopic mash-ups of prints and textures (oh wait, that’s still happening), street style stars are fully embracing the comfort, versatility, and (perhaps ironically) laid-back feel of denim. But, don’t expect them to just wear straight-leg jeans or a boyfriend jacket the standard way. These fashion pros infused denim pieces with their own flair and pro-styling touches. And the sartorial spectrum runs the gamut, from casually cool (think: beat-up vintage tees tucked into raw-edged jeans) to elevated silhouettes (trench coats and pleated trousers), plus just plain fun pieces in between. Besides, street style pros also possess the best layering tricks in the business and the talent to make Canadian tuxedos even more chic than a tailored pantsuit.

So, check out 12 cool, new ways to wear denim, courtesy of Fashion Month street style stars.

