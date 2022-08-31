Stylists Are Already Predicting the Top Fashion Trends for Spring 2023

Here's what three pros expect to see on the runways at New York Fashion Week.

By
Julia Guerra
julia guerra
Julia Guerra

Published on August 31, 2022 @ 04:58PM
3 Fashion Stylists Make Their Trend Predictions Ahead of NYFW
Photo: Getty Images/InStyle

It's hard to believe that New York Fashion Week Spring 2023 is upon us. Wasn't it just New Year's Eve? Valentine's Day? New York Fashion Week Fall 2022?! Time is flying, but fashion pauses for no one.

Still, we do find it exciting to keep up with major trends, and Fashion Week serves as inspiration for switching up our wardrobes. While some fans will flock to the streets of New York City to be part of the events (even if that means just hanging around show venues), others will stay glued to their phones, checking their favorite brands' social media accounts for a peek at the presentations. Either scenario offers the same result: A taste of the types of clothing, accessories, and colorways that will be most covetable in months to come.

British fashion designer Simon Spurr — whose most recent endeavor includes a collaboration with Express — tells InStyle that September, along with New York Fashion Week, signifies a fresh start.

"The runway collections bring newness, a distinct point of view, and a blank canvas to reinvent yourself," Spurr says via email.

In other words, the latest innovations from our favorite designers can spark a variety of outfit ideas, introduce us to styling tricks, and point us toward the items that are worth investing in (or digging out from the back of our closets).

So, what can we anticipate seeing on the runways at NYFW Spring '23? Only time will tell. But until then, we've reached out to fashion stylists for their best predictions. Here's what they're expecting more of this September.

nyfw spring 2023 predictions
Tory Burch Spring 2022. Getty Images

Drama — In Every Sense of the Word

Predicted By: Express Celebrity Stylist, Allison Bornstein

Clients: Katie Holmes, Isla Fisher, Violette

"I think that there will be much more drama in the silhouettes and colors. The skirts will be shorter and the pants will be longer and baggier," Bornstein tells InStyle. "I think that designers will [also] play with classic pieces but infuse them with drama by exaggerating the proportions and dialing up the color. The FW2022 Valentino show was a great example of this and I wonder if more designers will double down on a particular color theme!"

The Return of Classics

Predicted By: Stylist Zoe Gofman

Clients: Georgia Sinclair, Shanina Shaik, Dorothy Wang, Erika Costell

"I think we are going to see a ton of denim and that classic staple pieces like the button-down shirt and the Kate Moss simple slip dress will be making an appearance this year," says Gofman. "But while I'm predicting classic pieces to make a comeback, I don't see the Y2K trend going away. "

Oversized Suits, Feminine Details, and Bold Shades of Red

Predicted By: Express Celebrity Stylist, Sam Spector

Clients: Taraji P. Henson, Ryan Seacrest, Kevin Jonas

"For the ladies, I think we will also see oversized suits, as well as traditionally feminine details like lace, ruffles, or ornate details. I predict tank tops as in menswear, but instead of elevated, the basic white tank will have a resurgence," Spector tells InStyle over email. "Whereas in menswear blush tones are going to prevail, bright red will be a big color and equestrian themes will be prevalent."

