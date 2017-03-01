See Even More Manicures Straight from the Runways of London and Milan

With fashion month still in full-swing, the runways at London and Milan proved to have as strong of a nail game as the shows in New York. Case in point: the girls at Ryan Lo's show in London. Drawing inspiration from Japanese street style, the CND team crafted two very different looks, each decked out in a solid gold lining. While the interior of one mani was kept pretty minimalist, a handful of girls worked a super-graphic pattern, adorned with Japanese characters. "The transitional theme of the collection dared us to unite two contrasting styles—classic femininity, and urban edge," says CND co-founder and style director Jan Arnold. "These looks introduced a new generation of style, with the show's youthful teenager transforming into a mature fashion innovator." Along with the look at Lo's show, we put together a list of more must-see manicures from the runways of London, Milan, and New York City. Check out the rest of the designs in our gallery.