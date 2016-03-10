11 Fashion Designers Dish on Their Celebratory Post-Fashion Week Meals

Fawnia Soo Hoo and Alexandra de Rosa
Mar 10, 2016 @ 3:45 pm

Contrary to popular belief, fashion people do eat—especially the designers after all the prep and stress that goes into planning a high-pressure fashion week runway show. They worked non-stop to present their fall collections and probably slacked a bit on basic nutrition while burning the midnight oil (do Kind bars count as dinner?). Plus, you have to admit, there are some really fantastic dining options in high-fashion cities, so there's no better time to take advantage.

We caught up with 11 designers based in the glam, gastronomically blessed cities of New York and Milan to find out what how they celebrated—culinary-style—after their shows and to learn their mantra for living the fullest the rest of the year.

1 of 10 Getty Images

Tommy Hilfiger — New York

What is your celebratory meal after the show wraps?

My tradition is to celebrate the show with my family. We normally head for a big meal together at one of our favorite restaurants in New York, like Mercer Kitchen, ABC Cocina, or Marea.

What is the mantra you live by?

Stay true to yourself.

2 of 10 Getty Images

Jill Stuart — New York

What is your celebratory meal after the show wraps? 

Each season I take my family and team out for a post-show brunch. This year we decided to celebrate with Japanese fare at one of my favorite Japanese brasseries.

What is the mantra you live by?

Never give up, love what you're doing, and enjoy the journey.

3 of 10 Getty Images

Prabal Gurung — New York

What is your celebratory meal after the show wraps?

Burger or anything and everything at Cafe Clover or the ribs at Indochine. It's time to indulge. And oh, yes, a martini with a twist. 

What is your mantra to live by? 

Grace under pressure, always. And, when the going gets tough, dance to Beyoncé.

4 of 10 Getty Images

Deborah Lloyd, President and Creative Director, Kate Spade — New York

What is your celebratory meal after the show wraps?

I’m going upstate and my husband is going to cook me homemade chicken pasanda curry, and I’m going to pair it with my favorite champagne.

5 of 10 Getty Images

Ulla Johnson — New York

What is your celebratory meal after the show wraps?

We always go with the team to Il Buco, one of my all-time favorite restaurants—super cozy and pretty, plus the food is delicious. 

What is the mantra you live by?

Cultivate beauty.

6 of 10 Getty Images

Keren Craig and Georgina Chapman, Co-Founders, Marchesa — New York

What is your celebratory meal after the show wraps?

Georgina Chapman: Keren and I always have dinner with both of our families to celebrate after the show. Last season we had dinner at my home instead of going out. It was wonderful to relax in such a comfortable environment after the busyness of fashion week.

What is the mantra you live by?

Keren Craig: Our mantra for Marchesa is to always make a woman feel like the most beautiful version of herself. No matter what our seasonal inspiration is, we want to create clothing that makes our customers feel glamorous and confident.

7 of 10 Getty Images

Monique Lhuillier — New York

What is your celebratory meal after the show wraps?

After the intensity of fashion week, I unwind with savory comfort food. I always go out to a delicious meal with close friends to celebrate.

What is the mantra you live by?

Live in the moment.

8 of 10 Getty Images

Alessandro Dell'Acqua, Founder and Creative Director of N°21 and Creative Director of Rochas

What is your celebratory meal after the show wraps? 

Hamburger and chips with the team straight after the show is a must. Then it's detox diet for a month!

What is the mantra you live by?

Live day by day. No more long lasting plans.

9 of 10 Getty Images

Anna Molinari, Designer and Creative Director, Blumarine — Milan

What is your celebratory meal after the show wraps?

At the end of my fashion shows, I don't pass up the opportunity to have a glass of champagne with my design team. Then I usually have a light lunch with my family at the Four Season where I relax by myself in a quiet atmosphere.

What is the mantra you live by?

"We are such stuff as dreams are made on." —William Shakespeare, The Tempest

10 of 10 Courtesy

Pedro Lourenco, Creative Director, La Perla — Milan

What is your celebratory meal after the presentation wraps?

After presenting a collection that I have dedicated myself to for several months, sometimes I can feel empty. The best solution to this feeling for me is to have a big celebratory dinner with family and friends.

 What is the mantra you live by?

My mantra is to be grateful and share every opportunity I have with those around me. For me, this is a very important tool and keeps me balanced.

