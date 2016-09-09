Shop the Runway: The Best of Fashion Month's See Now, Buy Now Collections

Have you heard? Fashion month is in the midst of a revolution. The show venues, once contained to a simple catwalk and chairs, are now centered around Instagram-worthy moments (which, in Yeezy's case, meant a chaotic trip to New York's Roosevelt Island); thanks to the instant thread of connection live streaming and social media provide, anyone with Internet access has the power to tune in. Moreover, the way we consume the collections is changing: Instead of waiting six months for our favorite pieces to come out, a ton of major brands—Tom Ford, Thakoon, and Burberry included—are selling in-season stock straight from the runway.

We'll be tracking these "See Now, Buy Now" offerings through all four style capitals for your shopping enjoyment, and updating the gallery below with the very best new designs to hit stores. What we can't promise, however, is that inventory will last, so check back frequently for updates, and shop like you might not get another chance. Because with pieces this good, it's likely you won't.