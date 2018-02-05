Here's What's Inspiring Your Favorite Designers This Season

By Ruthie Friedlander Updated Feb 05, 2018 @ 11:45 am
Credit: Courtesy

Chicness has to come from somewhere, doesn't it? Whether it's a poem, a painting, an Instagram, or a sketch, inspiration can be found anywhere. And leave it to fashion designers to really know how to use these creative juices to produce something—like say, an entire ready-to-wear collection. Here, some of our favorite designers on what inspired their Spring 2018 collections. 

Mara Hoffman

Mara Hoffman

"Abundance."

Lela Rose

Lela Rose

"Debuting on 10 top style bloggers, the Fall 2018 collection is designed around the Lela Rose girl and where she is going and wearing the clothes. From day to dinner, the collection outfits her for any occasion wherever she may be."

Jonathan Simkhai

Jonathan Simkhai

"Diverge."

Kimora Lee Simmons

Kimora Lee Simmons

"I've been thinking about the concept of 'having it all' and rejected it in favor of women embracing the fact that they have all they need within themselves. Fall/Winter 2018 is themed 'Party of One' because the collection reflects the self-reliance I've noticed in so many women recently. We're our own party."

Kate Spade

Kate Spade

"The sparkling twang of Dolly Parton."

Cushnie et Ochs

Cushnie et Ochs

"Our Fall/Winter 2018 Collection is an homage to the work of the extraordinary Zaha Hadid: Queen of the Curve."

Solace London

Solace London

"Fall/Winter 2018 features multicolored metallic knitwear, wool pinstripe tailoring, and printed graphic silks."

Tanya Taylor

Tanya Taylor

"How to Write a Dadaist poem."

Cinq a Sept

Cinq a Sept

"Modern Romance."

Dennis Basso

Dennis Basso

"Chalet Chic."

Audra

Audra

"Seasons of Uncertainty."

Alice McCall

Alice McCall

"A nod to mid-century modern Palm Springs. This fabric takes the iconic palm tree to a sophisticated space through the elaborate gold and copper embroidery technique creating depth and texture."

BCBGMAXAZRIA

BCBGMAXAZRIA

"The BCBGMAXAZRIA Fall 2018 collection explores the contrasts of modern and romantic, playful and strict, masculine and feminine."

ADEAM

ADEAM

"ADEAM's Fall 2018 collection is inspired by the 1920's. It draws from the style of 'Modern Girls' in 1920's Tokyo, and the flappers during the Jazz Age in New York."

Sally LaPointe

Sally LaPointe

"Fall is meant to reflect a feeling of classic/new and past/future at the same time."

Greta Constantine

Greta Constantine

"A printed floral jacquard with heritage influences feels at once familiar yet, in its neon-tones, distinctly foreign. Flounces, gathers, and abbreviated hemlines give a youthful vibe to otherwise established codes."

Alice & Olivia

Alice & Olivia

"Empowered women empower women."

