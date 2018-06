Derek Lam has given us the perfect outfit inspiration for this coming fall. Mix and match your suiting stripes for a chic twist on the classic tailored look. Try picking stripes that dart in all different directions for a cool textured effect. Shop this idea from the Derek Lam runway now!

Shop the Look: Joseph top, $525; net-a-porter.com. Lands End blazer, $100; landsend.com. Topshop pants, $330; topshop.com.