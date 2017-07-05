Zendaya Wears the Fanciest Sweatshirt Ever in Paris

Question: Is there anything Zendaya can't make look cool?

Just days before the release of her epic new film, Spider-Man: Homecoming, the style star is twirling around the City of Light for the latest couture shows. And with stylist Law Roach by her side, she looks chic at every step (though she could look amazing in just about anything).

Mireya Acierto/GC Images

For her latest ensemble at Tuesday's showing of Viktor & Rolf's latest collection, she took on the sweatshirt dress head-on. A tulle-accented, sequin embellished, long-sleeve mini design was on the agenda for the beauty—fully equipped with a deer motif that stopped us in our tracks.

She captioned her look with "Just a sweatshirt really ... casual," on Instagram. If this is what casual is in 2017, we need to step our game way up.

Just a sweatshirt really...casual @viktor_and_rolf @luxurylaw @mireyacierto A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on Jul 4, 2017 at 6:48pm PDT

The multi-hyphenate entertainer pulled her hair up to let her look play center stage, anchored the look with pointed-toe Christian Louboutin pumps, and kept her makeup as flawless as ever.