The Dreamiest Couture Dresses We Want to See on the Red Carpet

Richard Bord/Getty; Peter White/Getty
Andrea Cheng
Jan 26, 2017 @ 12:45 pm

The beauty of having Couture Fashion Week smack dab in the middle of awards season is that the likelihood of seeing it again on the red carpet—sometimes only days after the show, too—is pretty high. OK, very high (see: last season). And honestly, who would have the audacity to turn down the chance to wear this delicious bubblegum-pink cloud of tulle? Or this exquisitely embroidered masterpiece? Ugh, it's all just too good. 

And with SAGs a few days away (Jan. 29), the Grammys a few weeks (Feb. 12), and the Oscars, a month from now (Feb. 26), we decided to play stylist and rounded up all prettiest, dreamiest, most breath-taking couture creations that we want to sweep the red carpet. Hollywood stylists, are you paying attention? 

VIDEO: 21 Unforgettable Looks from the Chanel Couture Collection

 

1 of 15 Courtesy

Atelier Versace

Advertisement
2 of 15 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Giambattista Valli Haute Couture

3 of 15 Richard Bord/Getty

Ralph & Russo Couture

Advertisement
4 of 15 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Viktor & Rolf Couture

Advertisement
5 of 15 Estrop/Getty

FRANCESCO SCOGNAMIGLIO

Advertisement
6 of 15 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Valentino Haute Couture

Advertisement
7 of 15 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Jean Paul Gaultier Couture

Advertisement
8 of 15 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage

Elie Saab Haute Couture

Advertisement
9 of 15 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage

Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture

Advertisement
10 of 15 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Giorgio Armani Prive

Advertisement
11 of 15 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage

Chanel Haute Couture

Advertisement
12 of 15 Peter White/Getty

Schiaparelli Couture

Advertisement
13 of 15 Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Dior Haute Couture

Advertisement
14 of 15 Getty

Alexis Mabille

Advertisement
15 of 15 Peter White/Getty

Givenchy Haute Couture

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!