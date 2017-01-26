The Dreamiest Couture Dresses We Want to See on the Red Carpet

The beauty of having Couture Fashion Week smack dab in the middle of awards season is that the likelihood of seeing it again on the red carpet—sometimes only days after the show, too—is pretty high. OK, very high (see: last season). And honestly, who would have the audacity to turn down the chance to wear this delicious bubblegum-pink cloud of tulle? Or this exquisitely embroidered masterpiece? Ugh, it's all just too good.

And with SAGs a few days away (Jan. 29), the Grammys a few weeks (Feb. 12), and the Oscars, a month from now (Feb. 26), we decided to play stylist and rounded up all prettiest, dreamiest, most breath-taking couture creations that we want to sweep the red carpet. Hollywood stylists, are you paying attention?

VIDEO: 21 Unforgettable Looks from the Chanel Couture Collection