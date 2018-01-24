At Valentino Spring 2018 Couture, It's All About The Hats

It’s Wednesday. You’re tired. You’re halfway through the week, and you’re not sure you’re going to make it. But don’t worry. Valentino’s Spring 2018 Couture show just happened, and it is here to save your spirit.

“In a virtual era characterized by technological acceleration, it gives me pride and makes me feel full of hope keeping alive the Atelier in Rome, which I consider a true artist's studio,” Pierpaolo Piccioli said on the brand’s Instagram account.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

And what came from today’s collection is just that: a work of true art.

You don’t need an encyclopedic knowledge of fashion, couture, or even Valentino to appreciate the fabulousness of what happened on today’s Spring 2018 couture runway. You just need eyes (glasses are an appropriate—potentially necessary— added accessory).

The clothes, impeccably Valentino in every aspect; color, fit, attitude. But the cake topper: the hats. THE HATS.

Feather hats in red, pink, purple, and aquamarine floated down the runway dramatically, in the exact way a couture accessory should; with a life of its own. Made by the incomparable Philip Treacy, the hats stole the show, expanding and vibrating as models walked the runway.