The Fluffiest, Over-the-Top Gowns from Giambattista Valli Haute Couture

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Andrea Cheng
Jan 23, 2017 @ 4:45 pm

The cupcake gowns are back, and we honestly wouldn't have it any other way. Giambattista Valli, confectionery couturier and master tulle whipper-upper, has given us another parade of his signature clouds of sartorial heaven: incredibly decadent gowns that span the width (and at times, the length) of the runway. 

This time around, the designer went with ruffly high-low numbers that balloon out from the waist, full ballerina-esque designs decorated with either delicate florals or sweet polka dots, and sweeping skirts that honestly look like whipped cream. The standout moment? When he broke out of the pastel color palette and lit one of his designs in the sunniest, cheeriest shade of canary yellow. If happiness came in dress form, that would be it. Scroll through to see the fluffiest, most over-the-top Giambattista Valli gowns from Couture Fashion Week. 

1 of 11 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

2 of 11 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

3 of 11 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

4 of 11 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

5 of 11 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

6 of 11 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

7 of 11 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

8 of 11 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

9 of 11 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

10 of 11 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

11 of 11 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

