The Couture Wedding Dresses That'll Make You Weep with Joy

Nope, not Bridal Fashion Week—but it could have been. Couture Fashion Week, aka couture heaven crammed into a seven-day event (though, in reality, it was more like three), is rife with wedding dress inspo.

As tradition would have it, couturiers save the last look, their masterpiece, for the bride—a dress so special in every step of its labor-intensive creation, that only an occasion as momentous as a wedding day would be able to match its beauty. For Chanel, Karl Lagerfeld whipped up a pale pink corseted gown layered with delicate tiered ruffles, modeled by his modern muse Lily-Rose Depp. For Elie Saab, it was a sheer bead-embroidered design with a matching veil.

VIDEO: 21 Unforgettable Looks from the Chanel Couture Show

Of course not every designer had a bride—and in those cases, we plucked white, ivory, and embellished creations that could easily double as a wedding dress. Scroll through for 15 bridal dresses from the spring 2017 couture collections that will have you weeping with joy at their splendor (and with sorrow at their unattainability).