The Couture Wedding Dresses That'll Make You Weep with Joy

Andrea Cheng
Jan 26, 2017

Nope, not Bridal Fashion Week—but it could have been. Couture Fashion Week, aka couture heaven crammed into a seven-day event (though, in reality, it was more like three), is rife with wedding dress inspo.

As tradition would have it, couturiers save the last look, their masterpiece, for the bride—a dress so special in every step of its labor-intensive creation, that only an occasion as momentous as a wedding day would be able to match its beauty. For Chanel, Karl Lagerfeld whipped up a pale pink corseted gown layered with delicate tiered ruffles, modeled by his modern muse Lily-Rose Depp. For Elie Saab, it was a sheer bead-embroidered design with a matching veil.

Of course not every designer had a bride—and in those cases, we plucked white, ivory, and embellished creations that could easily double as a wedding dress. Scroll through for 15 bridal dresses from the spring 2017 couture collections that will have you weeping with joy at their splendor (and with sorrow at their unattainability).

1 of 15 Thierry Chesnot/Getty

FRANCESCO SCOGNAMIGLIO

2 of 15 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage

Ralph & Russo Couture

3 of 15 Getty

Giambattista Valli Haute Couture

4 of 15 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Chanel Haute Couture

5 of 15 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage

Elie Saab Haute Couture

6 of 15 Estrop/Getty

Alexis Mabille

7 of 15 Estrop/Getty

Viktor & Rolf

8 of 15 Estrop/Getty

Givenchy Haute Couture

9 of 15 Estrop/Getty

Vetements

10 of 15 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Valentino Haute Couture

11 of 15 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Jean Paul Gaultier

12 of 15 Thierry Chesnot/Getty

Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture

13 of 15 Peter White/Getty

Dior Haute Couture

14 of 15 Peter White/Getty

Schiaparelli 

15 of 15 Patrick Kovarik/AFP

Iris Van Herpen

