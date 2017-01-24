Kendall Jenner Closes the Alexandre Vauthier Show in the Tiniest Dress Ever

Dominique Maitre/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Andrea Cheng
Jan 24, 2017 @ 4:45 pm

Alexandre Vauthier has earned a rep of being the mastermind behind some of the sexiest dresses to ever sweep the red carpet. Remember Bella Hadid's barely there gown with the waist-high slit from last year's Cannes Film Festival? Yep, that's a custom Alexandre Vauthier creation. In fact, he's responsible for many a cut-out, plunging neckline, and thigh-grazing slit. 

So it goes without saying that for his spring 2017 couture collection, he'd give it his signature sexy treatment. There were still a couple of instances of his famous eyebrow-raising slit, but the one silhouette that dominated the runway was the micro mini. Or rather, a parade of teensy little things masqueraded as a dress. There were puff-sleeved '80s-glam numbers, asymmetric heavy metal designs, velvet LBDs, and moto-style dresses. In Kendall Jenner's case, she closed the show in perhaps the tiniest dress ever—a strapless mini embellished with red, white, and blue beads.

Keep scrolling to see the shortest minis from the Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture spring 2017 collection. 

1 of 12 David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture

2 of 12 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage

3 of 12 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage

4 of 12 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage

5 of 12 Alain Jocard/AFP/Getty

6 of 12 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage

7 of 12 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage

8 of 12 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage

9 of 12 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage

10 of 12 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage

11 of 12 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage

12 of 12 Alain Jocard/AFP/Getty

