Go Behind the Scenes at Paris Couture Fashion Week with 20+ Exclusive Photos

Kevin Tachman
Kevin Tachman (Photos) Ruthie Friedlander (Text)
Jan 25, 2018 @ 12:15 pm

Ah, Paris Haute Couture Week—aka the seven-day marathon of nonstop glamor, princess gowns, and general high fashion glitterati as mega-name designers send their latest masterpieces down the runway.

There’s glitter, there’s floral appliqué, and you can betcha there’s a whole lot of tulle. Tres chic! But remember: That’s just what you see on the catwalk. There’s a whole 'nother world of other happenings going on backstage and beyond (like models goofing off and some seriously last second tailoring). Thanks to award-winning photographer Kevin Tachman, we have the behind-the-scenes shots to prove it.

1 of 28 Kevin Tachman

Chanel Haute Couture

At Chanel's Haute Couture show, models walked down the runway wearing black mini veils.
2 of 28 Kevin Tachman

Chanel Haute Couture

Yara Shahidi poses, one among many chic celebrity guests, wearing Chanel at their Haute Couture show.
3 of 28 Kevin Tachman

Chanel Haute Couture

Sofia Coppola, a friend of the House of Chanel, enters the Grand Palais, where the Chanel Haute Couture show takes place each season.
4 of 28 Kevin Tachman

Chanel Haute Couture

A model walks a garden-inspired runway in a sparkling jumpsuit.
5 of 28 Kevin Tachman

Giambattista Valli

Giambattista Valli's show was filled with the poofy dresses we've come to know and love from the brand.
6 of 28 Kevin Tachman

Giambattista Valli

Models backstage, energetic in their floral frocks.
7 of 28 Kevin Tachman

Giambattista Valli

A model floats backstage in a lime green chiffon gown.
8 of 28 Kevin Tachman

Viktor & Rolf

Hair and makeup are as important as the dresses during Couture week in Paris. Here, a model from Viktor & Rolf shows off her eye makeup pre-show.
9 of 28 Kevin Tachman

Giambattista Valli

A bright green dress takes over the entire runway at Giambattista Valli.
10 of 28 Kevin Tachman

Giambattista Valli

A pink tiered gown: the ultimate fairy-tale princess couture dream.
11 of 28 Kevin Tachman

Viktor & Rolf

Viktor & Rolf proves the design does not stop at the clothing. Headpieces and vibrant makeup were as much a part of the collection as the show-stopping dresses.
12 of 28 Kevin Tachman

Viktor & Rolf

It's not all serious in Paris. Here, a model is seen smiling as she leaves the runway.
13 of 28 Kevin Tachman

Viktor & Rolf

A model displays her extravagant headpiece backstage at Viktor & Rolf.
14 of 28 Kevin Tachman

Dior Haute Couture

At Dior Haute Couture, surrealism reigned.
15 of 28 Kevin Tachman

Dior Haute Couture

Black and white made up the color scheme at this season's Dior Haute Couture show.
16 of 28 Kevin Tachman

Dior Haute Couture

Twiggy's eyelashes have nothing on the Dior girls'. Spider lashes were seen on every woman who walked the runway.
17 of 28 Kevin Tachman

Dior Haute Couture

Mascarade, anyone?
18 of 28 Kevin Tachman

Jean Paul Gaultier

It's all about the detailing at the Jean Paul Gaultier couture show.
19 of 28 Kevin Tachman

Jean Paul Gaultier

Nothing says "couture" like the movement of a handmaid dress.
20 of 28 Kevin Tachman

Jean Paul Gaultier

Coco Rocha MADE fashion week by walking the couture runway with her adorable daughter.
21 of 28 Kevin Tachman

Jean Paul Gaultier

Winners of the informal competition: Most Fun Couture Backstage Ever.
22 of 28 Kevin Tachman

Jean Paul Gaultier

Those colors, though.
23 of 28 Kevin Tachman

Jean Paul Gaultier

Lest we forget about accessories...
24 of 28 Kevin Tachman

Elie Saab

At Elie Saab, models wore crystal headpieces; a very chic replacement to the wool beanie you've been wearing around this winter.
25 of 28 Kevin Tachman

Elie Saab

Models gather backstage at Elie Saab.
26 of 28 Kevin Tachman

Jean Paul Gaultier

I get by with a little help from my (very well dressed) friends.
27 of 28 Kevin Tachman

Elie Saab

At couture, it's important to look at dresses from all angles.
28 of 28 Kevin Tachman

Elie Saab

The details in this Elie Saab gown are what couture is all about.

