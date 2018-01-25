Go Behind the Scenes at Paris Couture Fashion Week with 20+ Exclusive Photos

Kevin Tachman
Ah, Paris Haute Couture Week—aka the seven-day marathon of nonstop glamor, princess gowns, and general high fashion glitterati as mega-name designers send their latest masterpieces down the runway.
There’s glitter, there’s floral appliqué, and you can betcha there’s a whole lot of tulle. Tres chic! But remember: That’s just what you see on the catwalk. There’s a whole 'nother world of other happenings going on backstage and beyond (like models goofing off and some seriously last second tailoring). Thanks to award-winning photographer Kevin Tachman, we have the behind-the-scenes shots to prove it.
VIDEO: Alexa Chung's Dirty Laundry
Scroll down to see exclusive photos from inside Paris Haute Couture Week.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement