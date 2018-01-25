Go Behind the Scenes at Paris Couture Fashion Week with 20+ Exclusive Photos

Ah, Paris Haute Couture Week—aka the seven-day marathon of nonstop glamor, princess gowns, and general high fashion glitterati as mega-name designers send their latest masterpieces down the runway.

There’s glitter, there’s floral appliqué, and you can betcha there’s a whole lot of tulle. Tres chic! But remember: That’s just what you see on the catwalk. There’s a whole 'nother world of other happenings going on backstage and beyond (like models goofing off and some seriously last second tailoring). Thanks to award-winning photographer Kevin Tachman, we have the behind-the-scenes shots to prove it.

Scroll down to see exclusive photos from inside Paris Haute Couture Week.