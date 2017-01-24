Lily-Rose Depp Is the Chanel Couture Bride of Our Dreams

Lily-Rose Depp's star is on the rise: not the hardest thing in the world when Vanessa Paradis and Johnny Depp are your parents. The actress and model has become quite the fashion industry darling, with Karl Lagerfeld making her a Chanel girl through and through.

The Planetarium star couldn't be missed at the iconic French fashion house's spring 2017 Haute Couture show, where she played the role of the blushing bride. Lily-Rose donned the wedding gown of our dreams: a pink tulle confection that was '80s prom dress gone super chic.

Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage

The blush stunner featured voluminous short sleeves, an impossible-to-miss full skirt, and a waist-cinching belt. Depp is currently the face of Chanel's new N°5 L'Eau fragrance campaign, so it was no surprise to see her on the brand's runway. She was joined on the catwalk by Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

The house's quintessential glamour was on display, bereft of some of the pop culture moments that Lagerfeld often embraces each season. An out of this world, silver mirrored set inspired by Coco Chanel's atelier staircase offset the statement-making collection that oozed with glitz and embellishment.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Depp's runway appearance comes about a week after the star sported an expertly tailored Chanel suit at the César Révélations event in Paris. And about five weeks before that, she opened the house's pre-fall 2017 show.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

We have a feeling that we'll be seeing her quite a bit during Paris Fashion Week, as well as during awards season.