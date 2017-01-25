Your Cheat Sheet to the Spring 2017 Shows at Couture Fashion Week

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty
Andrea Cheng
Jan 25, 2017 @ 4:00 pm

If pressed, we'd have to say Couture Fashion Week is our absolute most favorite (sorry, ready-to-wear). It celebrates the commitment to superior craftsmanship, unleashed creativity (due in large part to the freedom from commercial demands), and considered design. In short, we love it because everything's just so damn pretty.

And of course, all that prettiness comes with some major moments, like an actual secret garden come to life (re-watch the Dior Haute Couture show here) or the stars who can't help but be enamored by it all from the front row, or fluffy gowns so gargantuan in size, they span the entire width (and sometimes the length) of the runway. Scroll through for a play-by-play of what's happening at the spring 2017 shows.

 

1 of 20 Estrop/Getty (2); Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Trapped Flowers at Dior

The main source of inspiration for artistic director Maria Grazia Chiuri: a secret garden-like labyrinth. For her first Haute Couture collection, she fused those elements into her design as she referenced Christian Dior himself who once wrote: "After women, flowers are the most divine of creations. They are so delicate and charming, but they must be used carefully." As such, gowns were intended to symbolize the passing of the seasons and of life, with flowers entrapped by layers of tulle, like "our most prized herbariums." 

2 of 20 Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty

Dior's Secret Garden

Set at the Rodin Museum, the Dior Haute Couture show was staged to reflect artistic director Maria Grazia Chiuri's source of inspiration: "the labryinth; irregular, almost impenetrable, like a secret garden." 

3 of 20 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage

Standout Headpieces at Dior

Fairy tale dresses were offset by hats and masks by Stephen Jones, which brought "an aspect of gothic phantasmagoric with a punk edge." There were black butterfly, spider, and moth crinoline masks, along with floral crowns and whimsical star-struck headbands

4 of 20 Victor Boyko/Getty

Kirsten Dunst and Diane Kruger at Dior

Among the stars to sit in Dior's enchanting secret garden were Diane Kruger and Kirsten Dunst, both clad in head-to-toe Dior. 

5 of 20 Estrop/Getty (2)

High-Tech Fashion at Iris Van Herpen

The star of the "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" exhibit has struck again with riveting see-through tulle embedded with "water" droplets. 

6 of 20 Catwalking/Getty (2); PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP/Getty

Schiaparelli's Love Motifs

Elsa Schiaparelli's famous lobster has crawled back into another collection. For spring 2017, the brand's creative director, Bertrand Guyon, paid homage to the original designer with a crustacean motif, along with hearts outlined on dresses, blazers, and footwear, and cut-out keyholes.

7 of 20 ALAIN JOCARD/AFP/Getty

Over-the-Top Ear Cuffs at Georges Hobeika

And the winner for best earrings goes to Georges Hobeika, who finished each floral look with these amazing ear cuff creations.

8 of 20 Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Giambattista Valli's Famous Cupcake Dresses

They're back! With a sunny shade and new runway-sweeping silhouettes

9 of 20 Richard Bord/Getty

Alessandra Ambrosio Closes Ralph & Russo As Bride

Supermodel cameo alert: Alessandra Ambrosio wrapped up the Ralph & Russo Couture show in an exquisitely embroidered wedding dress with a dramatic ostrich feather-lined cape.

10 of 20 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage (2)

It-Girl Runway at Chanel Haute Couture

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid gave the Chanel Haute Couture runway a hit of It-girl star power.

11 of 20 Getty

Lily-Rose Depp, the Chanel Couture Bride

Lily-Rose Depp had the honor of taking on the role of Chanel Haute Couture bride—she wore a ruffled tiered wedding cake of a dress in blush pink.

12 of 20 Kay-Paris Fernandes/Getty

The Stereotypes at Vetements Couture

Demna Gvasalia cast a group of real-world characters to make a poignant statement about diversity

13 of 20 Catwalking/Getty (3)

Sunny D-Lite at Giorgio Armani Prive

Designer Giorgio Armani committed to a citrus color palette, saturating satin dresses, wispy numbers, sleek jumpsuits, and puffed-up jackets in the orange shade.

14 of 20 David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock; Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage

Alexandre Vauthier Hikes Up the Hemline

And presented a parade of micro-short mini dresses, modeled by Bella Hadid (twice!) and Kendall Jenner.

15 of 20 Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Couture Specs at Elie Saab

High-fashion eyewear to match high-fashion gowns at Elie Saab Haute Couture. 

16 of 20 FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP/Getty (3)

The Faces of Maison Martin Margiela

Embroidered on rain coats, outlined in tulle, sketched on headpieces—John Galliano unveiled the many faces of Margiela at Couture Fashion Week.

17 of 20 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty (3)

Pierpaolo Piccioli's Solo Valentino Couture Debut

For his first independent Valentino Couture collection, Piccioli stripped away the frills and relied on classic, beautifully minimalist gowns.

18 of 20 Estrop/Getty (3)

Reconstructed Vintage Dresses at Viktor & Rolf

Design duo Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren continued to explore the concept of "conscious design" (see last season's) by deconstructing, repairing, and piecing back together eveningwear from various decades. 

19 of 20 FRANCOIS GUILLOT/Getty, FRANCOIS GUILLOT/Getty, Thierry Chesnot/Getty

A Collection That J.Lo Will Love

Including sexy jumpsuits, all-over embellishment, and sheer caped gowns (here are our picks for the star). 

20 of 20 Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Coco Rocha Plays a Fairy Bride as Jean Paul Gaultier

Ever the showman, Jean-Paul Gaultier cast a a male model to play an overall-wearing farmer and Coco Rocha as a fairy (or butterfly?) bride for the finale. He wheeled her down the runway in a wheelbarrow and it ended with a kiss.

