Your Cheat Sheet to the Spring 2017 Shows at Couture Fashion Week

If pressed, we'd have to say Couture Fashion Week is our absolute most favorite (sorry, ready-to-wear). It celebrates the commitment to superior craftsmanship, unleashed creativity (due in large part to the freedom from commercial demands), and considered design. In short, we love it because everything's just so damn pretty.

And of course, all that prettiness comes with some major moments, like an actual secret garden come to life (re-watch the Dior Haute Couture show here) or the stars who can't help but be enamored by it all from the front row, or fluffy gowns so gargantuan in size, they span the entire width (and sometimes the length) of the runway. Scroll through for a play-by-play of what's happening at the spring 2017 shows.