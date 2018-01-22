12 Hours With A Couture Attendee: Gala González Goes to Dior

Gala Gonzálezis a lot more than "just a blogger." She is a successful model, having been cast in campaigns for brands like Loewe, H&M, and Mango, a fashion designer, and a working DJ. And somewhere in between all that, she also finds time to run her highly trafficked fashion blog, amlul.com, that chronicles everything from fashion week hair ideas to packing lists for luxurious vacations.

Here, González takes us along as she gets ready to go to the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2018 show in Paris. A day in the life of an influencer of the chicest kind.