12 Hours With A Couture Attendee: Gala González Goes to Dior

Gala Gonzalez
Ruthie Friedlander
Jan 22, 2018 @ 3:45 pm

Gala Gonzálezis a lot more than "just a blogger." She is a successful model, having been cast in campaigns for brands like Loewe, H&M, and Mango, a fashion designer, and a working DJ. And somewhere in between all that, she also finds time to run her highly trafficked fashion blog, amlul.com, that chronicles everything from fashion week hair ideas to packing lists for luxurious vacations. 

Here, González takes us along as she gets ready to go to the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2018 show in Paris. A day in the life of an influencer of the chicest kind. 

1 of 7 Gala Gonzalez

Well fed

"To survive 24/7 during fashion week, you need some energetic food," González tells InStyle.com. "Pasta is always a good idea." We agree. 

2 of 7 Gala Gonzalez

Accessories Options

"My favorite part of getting ready for the Dior Couture show? To have the opportunity to use some amazing accessories that make you feel like a powerful woman."

González assesses her accessories selections, a pair of Chelsea boots with a star detail at the front and a “Christian Dior J’Adior” ribbon at the back, an iconic Lady Dior Bag, a felt hat embroidered with glass pearls and a Diorevolution Bag. 

3 of 7 Gala Gonzalez

The Look

"I always try to get everything ready in advance," González tells InStyle.com about her getting ready process. "I don't usually spend more than an hour getting ready."

4 of 7 Gala Gonzalez

Au Natural

"A natural look for hair and makeup is always a must," she says, opting for a "just out of bed" look rather than overly done.

5 of 7 Gala Gonzalez

What's in my bag?

Clockwise: Diorskin Nude Air Glow Powder, $56; sephora.com; Dior Addict Lip Glow, $34; sephora.com; Diorskin Forever Undercover Concealer, $34; sephora.com

6 of 7 Gala Gonzalez

The final look

For the show, González wore a look from Dior's Cruise 2018 collection: a long white printed dress, a long camel jacket, a Diorevolution Bag, and the coolest Chelsea boots we've ever seen. 

7 of 7 Gala Gonzalez

Show time!

"The Dior show is so special because it takes place during this magical haute couture week and the theme for this time was surrealism. Loved it! There were lots of suits for women, which I found empowering."

