Kendall Jenner Walked in Chanel—and 7 More Pretty Moments from the Couture Show

PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP/Getty
Andrea Cheng
Jan 24, 2017 @ 1:45 pm

Who knew sweet pastels could pack so much punch? Karl Lagerfeld, for one, made sure that was the case when he transformed Paris's Grand Palais into a room lined with mirrors for the Chanel Couture show, where show-goers got to take in tweedy power suit sets, high-shine gowns, and one stunning bride at literally every single angle. The theme, it seemed to be, Coco Chanel-approved elegance encased in unapologetic glamour.

And there was, by any means, no shortage of star-studded moments, either. Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner both made laps, while Lily-Rose Depp was given the honor of closing the show in a blush pink wedding dress resplendent in its grandeur. Scroll through to see the nine most memorable, slash prettiest, moments from the Chanel Haute Couture spring 2017 show. (And if you haven't already, here's how you can see every look from the collection.)

VIDEO: 21 Unforgettable Looks from the Chanel Couture Show        

 

1 of 9 Dominique Charriau/Wireimages

A Mirror-Lined Set

The Grand Palais was transformed into a mirror-lined set, where every pretty one-of-a-kind creation was seen (and reflected back) from all angles.

Advertisement
2 of 9 Catwalking/Getty

Pretty Ladylike Suits

Signature Chanel tweed suits were washed in the softest color palette: ivory, blush, jade, and lilac.

3 of 9 Dominique Charriau/WireImage

The It-Girl Model Lineup

Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner gave the runway some It-girl star power. Both were clad in navel-plunging embellished couture creations.

Advertisement
4 of 9 Estrop/Getty

The Ankle Moment

Are anklets back? Karl Lagerfeld is making them a thing again when he topped iridescent pumps with a strand of pearls.

Advertisement
5 of 9 Estrop/Getty (3)

Power Belts

Metallic square-buckle belts encircled the waist of nearly every model. 

Advertisement
6 of 9 Estrop/Getty

Pot Pie Hats

Pot pie hats seem suddenly irresistible when made over in Chanel tweed. 

Advertisement
7 of 9 Estrop/Getty

Heavily Embellished Boots

High-shine bead embellishment was carried over from the dress all the way down to the boots, which created a streamlined effect.

Advertisement
8 of 9 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Lily-Rose Depp, the Chanel Haute Couture Bride

The honor of the bride was bestowed upon forever muse Lily-Rose Depp, who wore a tiered ruffled pink wedding cake of a dress. 

Advertisement
9 of 9 Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Vanessa Paradis in the Front Row

Lily-Rose Depp's number one fan? Mom Vanessa Paradis, who cheered her on from the front row. Other stars in attendance: Olga Kurylenko, Liu Wen, and Ellie Bamber.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!