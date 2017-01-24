Kendall Jenner Walked in Chanel—and 7 More Pretty Moments from the Couture Show

Who knew sweet pastels could pack so much punch? Karl Lagerfeld, for one, made sure that was the case when he transformed Paris's Grand Palais into a room lined with mirrors for the Chanel Couture show, where show-goers got to take in tweedy power suit sets, high-shine gowns, and one stunning bride at literally every single angle. The theme, it seemed to be, Coco Chanel-approved elegance encased in unapologetic glamour.

And there was, by any means, no shortage of star-studded moments, either. Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner both made laps, while Lily-Rose Depp was given the honor of closing the show in a blush pink wedding dress resplendent in its grandeur. Scroll through to see the nine most memorable, slash prettiest, moments from the Chanel Haute Couture spring 2017 show. (And if you haven't already, here's how you can see every look from the collection.)

