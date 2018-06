See the Looks from the Chanel Couture Spring 2017 Show

Give us pastels with a bite. Give us the ‘80s power suit—just reimagined. Then give us a glimmering set made up of mirrored surfaces so we can drool over the look 10, 20, 30 or so times in one sitting. Karl Lagerfeld’s Chanel Couture spring 2017 collection shows us what a power woman looks like via bold shouldered silhouettes, high drawn waists, square buckled belts, and yes, glitter pastels.

From pussy bows to power skirts, scroll through for looks from the Chanel Haute Couture spring 2017 collection.