Bella Hadid Was Basically Naked, and 5 Other Stars at Dior's Masquerade Ball

Victor Boyko/Getty
Andrea Cheng
Jan 24, 2017 @ 12:15 pm

After her successful fairy tale couture collection—her first as artistic director of Dior—Maria Grazia Chiuri celebrated the only way anyone should honor such an achievement: with a party. Make that, an unforgettable party. The iconic luxury house threw a black-tie masquerade ball, in which Paris's Museé Rodin was transformed into a fantastical stage, replete with unicorns, fortune tellers, and glittering lights.

And the guests made it a point to hedonistically break boundaries, toeing the line between public decency and sartorial danger. Exaggerated headdresses, embellished masks, and over-the-top gowns were high in abundance. As were, fashion risk-taking moves, like Bella Hadid's completely see-through Dior gown: whimsical in nature, yet, without its lining or undergarments, the raciest thing ever. Scroll through to see the VIP guest list at the Dior Bal Masque Party.

1 of 6 Cyrille George Jerusalmi/Getty

Eva Herzigova

2 of 6 Victor Boyko/Getty

Chiara Ferragni 

3 of 6 Cyrille George Jerusalmi/Getty

Rami Malek

4 of 6 Cyrille George Jerusalmi/Getty

A$AP Rocky

5 of 6 Victor Boyko/Getty

A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ferg, and Bella Hadid

6 of 6 Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty

Kendall Jenner

