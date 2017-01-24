Bella Hadid Was Basically Naked, and 5 Other Stars at Dior's Masquerade Ball

After her successful fairy tale couture collection—her first as artistic director of Dior—Maria Grazia Chiuri celebrated the only way anyone should honor such an achievement: with a party. Make that, an unforgettable party. The iconic luxury house threw a black-tie masquerade ball, in which Paris's Museé Rodin was transformed into a fantastical stage, replete with unicorns, fortune tellers, and glittering lights.

And the guests made it a point to hedonistically break boundaries, toeing the line between public decency and sartorial danger. Exaggerated headdresses, embellished masks, and over-the-top gowns were high in abundance. As were, fashion risk-taking moves, like Bella Hadid's completely see-through Dior gown: whimsical in nature, yet, without its lining or undergarments, the raciest thing ever. Scroll through to see the VIP guest list at the Dior Bal Masque Party.