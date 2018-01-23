Bridal Inspiration Ripped From the Couture Runways in Paris

Getty Images
Ruthie Friedlander
Jan 23, 2018 @ 5:00 pm

Ok, so you aren't in Paris for Couture Week, but you are planning a wedding. That's when the internet comes in handy. If you're bored of the same strapless, lace bridal gowns, take a cue from this season's couture shows and dream up something a bit more glamorous—like an entirely see-through number (a la Georges Hobeika) or (gasp!) pants! Scroll down to see our favorite bridal gowns from Couture Spring 2018.

VIDEO: Kate Upton Was the Most Beautiful Bride on Her Wedding Day

 

1 of 15 Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images

Christian Dior Couture

2 of 15 Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images

Christian Dior Couture

3 of 15 Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images

Chanel Haute Couture

4 of 15 Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images

Schiaparelli

5 of 15 Estrop/Getty Images

Georges Hobeika

6 of 15 Estrop/Getty Images

Georges Hobeika

7 of 15 Estrop/Getty Images

Georges Hobeika

8 of 15 Richard Bord/Getty Images

Ralph & Russo

9 of 15 Estrop/Getty Images

Georges Hobeika

10 of 15 Estrop/Getty Images

Antonio Grimaldi

11 of 15 BERTRAND GUAY/Getty Images

Givenchy

12 of 15 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Givenchy

13 of 15 Victor VIRGILE/Getty Images

Elie Saab

14 of 15 Victor VIRGILE/Getty Images

Elie Saab

15 of 15 BERTRAND GUAY/Getty Images

Zuhair Murad

