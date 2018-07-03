The Best Street Style Moments From Haute Couture

So you may not be able to take so many style cues from the runways of couture (feathers! feathers! and more feathers!) But the street style at Haute Couture Week in Paris? Irrefutably the best of any fashion week. Here, we look to the chicest women and men on the streets, not the runways, in Paris this week.

There are the supermodels (Naomi Campbell! Natalia Vodianova!), the influencers (Susie Bubble, Oliva Palermo) and the actresses (Mandy Moore! Emma Roberts!), all there to celebrate Fashion, with a very bold, very big capital F. Scroll through our fantasy closets, here.