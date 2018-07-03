The Best Street Style Moments From Haute Couture

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Ruthie Friedlander
Jul 03, 2018 @ 11:30 am

So you may not be able to take so many style cues from the runways of couture (feathers! feathers! and more feathers!) But the street style at Haute Couture Week in Paris? Irrefutably the best of any fashion week. Here, we look to the chicest women and men on the streets, not the runways, in Paris this week.

There are the supermodels (Naomi Campbell! Natalia Vodianova!), the influencers (Susie Bubble, Oliva Palermo) and the actresses (Mandy Moore! Emma Roberts!), all there to celebrate Fashion, with a very bold, very big capital F. Scroll through our fantasy closets, here.

1 of 21 Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Xenia Adonts

2 of 21 Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

A guest attends Vetements

3 of 21 Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Natalia Vodianova

4 of 21 Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images

A guest attends the Acne show wearing an Acne Studios dress and Louis Vuitton sneakers.

5 of 21 Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Pernille Teisbaek

6 of 21 Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Caroline Daur

7 of 21 Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Susie Lau

8 of 21 Timur Emek/Getty Images

Caroline Daur

9 of 21 Christian Vierig/Getty Images

A guest outside Schiaparelli

10 of 21 Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Kate Bosworth

11 of 21 Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Chiara Ferragni and Valentina Ferragni

12 of 21 Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Vika Gazinskaya

13 of 21 Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Olivia Palermo

14 of 21 Melodie Jeng/Getty Images

Shiona Turini

15 of 21 Timur Emek/Getty Images

A guest seen leaving a show

16 of 21 Timur Emek/Getty Images

Cindy Bruna

17 of 21 Christian Vierig/Getty Images

A guest carrying an ice-cream cone shaped handbag

18 of 21 Melodie Jeng/Getty Images

Assa Baradji

19 of 21 Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Ece Sukan

20 of 21 Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Leaf Greener

21 of 21 Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Chiara Ferragni and Valentina Ferragni

