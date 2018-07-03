The Biggest Showstoppers from the Haute Couture Runways

PIETRO D'APRANO
Ruthie Friedlander
Jul 03, 2018 @ 2:00 pm

Sometimes it feels as though we wait all year for Haute Couture season. Don’t get us wrong, we love fashion year round. But there’s something about a couture look: the intricacy, the delicateness, the attention to detail, that can send chills down your spine. These dresses are truly one of a kind, worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, but custom made for each client that’s fancy enough to be able to have access to the atelier. 

This season, we’ve seen the usual amount of crystals, sequins, and feathers. The color palette has remained predominantly pastel, which dresses in pink and green…even Karl Lagerfeld’s bride at Chanel wore pistachio! Designers also utilized sheer fabrics, in both dark blues and blacks, and light pinks and whites, showing off the more delicate aspect of the pieces. 

Here, we share our favorite pieces from Paris’ elaborate couture week. A girl can dream.

1 of 26 Peter White/Getty Images

Chanel Haute Couture

2 of 26 Peter White/Getty Images

Chanel Haute Couture

3 of 26 Peter White/Getty Images

Chanel Haute Couture

4 of 26 Estrop/Getty Images

Ralph & Russo

5 of 26 Estrop/Getty Images

Ralph & Russo

6 of 26 Julien de Rosa/Getty Images

Maison Rabih Kayrouz

7 of 26 Julien de Rosa/Getty Images

Maison Rabih Kayrouz

8 of 26 Estrop/Getty Images

Antonio Grimaldi

9 of 26 Victor VIRGILE/Getty Images

Givenchy

10 of 26 Victor VIRGILE/Getty Images

Givenchy

11 of 26 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Christian Dior

12 of 26 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Christian Dior

13 of 26 ALAIN JOCARD/Getty Images

Ulyana Sergeenko

14 of 26 ALAIN JOCARD/Getty Images

Ulyana Sergeenko

15 of 26 Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images

Schiaparelli

16 of 26 Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images

Schiaparelli

17 of 26 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Giambattista Valli

18 of 26 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Giambattista Valli

19 of 26 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Giambattista Valli

20 of 26 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Giambattista Valli

21 of 26 Estrop/Getty Images

Alexis Mabille Haute Couture

22 of 26 Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

Giorgio Armani Prive

23 of 26 Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

Giorgio Armani Prive

24 of 26 Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

Giorgio Armani Prive

25 of 26 Estrop/Getty Images

Alexandre Vauthier

26 of 26 BERTRAND GUAY/Getty Images

Alexandre Vauthier

