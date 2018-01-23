The Most Jaw-Dropping Gowns from Haute Couture Week

Haute Couture week is nothing if not dramatic. With brands like Chanel and Dior you get the old school Parisian je ne sais quoi that makes you feel like your living in a fairytale. And then you have the wild ones: Giambattista dresses that are so big they could have heartbeats of their own. Iris Van Herpen pieces that belong in museums. The poof! The embellishment! The insane attention to detail. Couture is fashion in it's highest form. And here are the most elaborate dresses from this season's shows.