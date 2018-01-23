The Most Jaw-Dropping Gowns from Haute Couture Week

Courtesy Giambattista Valli
Ruthie Friedlander
Jan 23, 2018 @ 1:00 pm

Haute Couture week is nothing if not dramatic. With brands like Chanel and Dior you get the old school Parisian je ne sais quoi that makes you feel like your living in a fairytale. And then you have the wild ones: Giambattista dresses that are so big they could have heartbeats of their own. Iris Van Herpen pieces that belong in museums. The poof! The embellishment! The insane attention to detail. Couture is fashion in it's highest form. And here are the most elaborate dresses from this season's shows.

1 of 19 Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images

Christian Dior Couture

2 of 19 Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images

Christian Dior Couture

3 of 19 Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images

Christian Dior Couture

4 of 19 Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images

Giambattista Valli

5 of 19 Courtesy Giambattista Valli

Giambattista Valli

6 of 19 Courtesy Giambattista Valli

Giambattista Valli

7 of 19 ALAIN JOCARD/Getty Images

Georges Hobeika

8 of 19 Estrop/Getty Images

Iris Van Herpen

9 of 19 Peter White/Getty Images

Iris Van Herpen

10 of 19 Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images

Chanel Haute Couture

11 of 19 Estrop/Getty Images

Jean Paul Gaultier

12 of 19 Francios Guillot/AFP/Getty Images

Alexandre Vauthier

13 of 19 Estrop/Getty Images

Viktor & Rolf

14 of 19 Estrop/Getty Images

Viktor & Rolf

15 of 19 Victor Virgile/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Elie Saab

16 of 19 Bertrand Guay/AFP/Getty Images

Zuhair Murad

17 of 19 Victor Virgile/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Elie Saab

18 of 19 Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Alexandre Vauthier

19 of 19 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Givenchy Haute Couture

