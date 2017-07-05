The Best Beauty Looks from Fall 2017 Couture Fashion Week 

Paris Couture Week can always be counted on to deliver epic beauty moments that are equally as breathtaking as the made-to-measure pieces the fashion house's designers send down the runways. For Fall 2017, there's even more hair and makeup looks to scope out thanks to Rodarte and Proenza Schouler showing in Paris for the first time, along with Peter Dundas showing his debut collection.

A baby's breath hair garden, multimedia lipstick, and violet smoky eyes are just a few of the beauty looks we can't stop thinking about. Here, we've rounded up the best hair and makeup moments from the Fall 2017 Haute Couture shows.

1 of 18 Francois G. Durand/WireImage (2)

Proenza Schouler Haute Couture Fall 2017

For its first show in Paris, Proenza Schouler didn’t stray from its usual no-makeup makeup, but we loved the slicked-back, wet-look waves that were created by hairstylist Holli Smith for Bumble and bumble. After slicking back models’ hair with gel and clipping it in place to let it dry, Smith added extensions for length, then spritzed Bumble and bumble Thickening Hairspray ($29; sephora.com) through the lengths of hair and clipped it to set the shape. After about 10 minutes, Smith ran Bumble and bumble’s Surf Foam Blow Dry Spray ($31; sephora.com) in the lengths and rough-dried it with a diffuser. She twisted the lengths again and pinned them with hair pins to add structure to the style. 

2 of 18 Peter White/Getty

Giambattista Valli Haute Couture Fall 2017

If you’ve yet to jump on the “rorange” lip train, the slightly glossy version at Giambattista Valli is the look that will get you on board. 

3 of 18 Peter White/Getty (2)

Dior Haute Couture Fall 2017

With a collection inspired by exploring the world, Dior Makeup Creative and Image Director Peter Philips gave models a soft nude look to compliment their textured, wind-swept ponytails created by Guido Palau. After perfecting the models' complexions, he applied a veil of Dior DiorBlush Contour & Light in n°001 ($44; dior.com) and a touch of Dior's Diorskin Nude Air Luminizer in n°001($56; dior.com) to make the high planes of the face glow. Philips kept the eyes neutral and groomed brows using Dior DiorShow Brow Styler ($29; dior.com) and Dior Diorshow Bold Brow. A lip scrub and a coat of balm completed the look. 

4 of 18 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Armani Privé Huate Couture Fall 2017

Underneath the glitter-veiled, knitted beanies, you could see traces of a classic evening makeup look: a dark and moody smoky eye. 

5 of 18 Estrop/Getty; Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Chanel Haute Couture Fall 2017

Classic Chanel tweed was given an edgy, artistic touch via the hair and makeup at the fashion house's Fall 2017 couture show. Hairstylist Sam McKnight gave each model a low, twisted and looped ponytail with a bowler hat worn on top. Some ponys were even held in place with a hair net. 

Makeup artist Tom Pecheux made the look all about the eyes. He used a kalediscope of eyeshadows to colorblock and slightly blend them to create a stained glass window effect. 

6 of 18 Victor Boyko/Getty

Miu Miu Cruise 2018

The glitter lip was alive at Miu Miu's cruise collection. Pat McGrath coated the models' lips with Elson, a new shade from her upcoming Lust: MatteTrance lipstick collection with the Vermillion Glitter from her Lust 004 lip kit layered on top. 

7 of 18 Peter White/Getty

Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall 2017

Consider the low ponytails with face-framing tendrils left out even more proof that the ponytail you throw your hair up into at the gym works for any occasion—even when wearing couture. 

8 of 18 Kristy Sparow/Getty (2)

Dundas Cruise 2018

Peter Dundas paired his debut collection with one of the most killer smoky eyes we’ve seen in a while. Makeup legend Pat McGrath used products from her eponymous line to create the violet eye makeup. The perfect nude lip came courtesy of Lust: MatteTrance Lipstick in 1995, one of the shades in her upcoming matte lipstick collection. Low, waist-grazing braids tied with black ribbon completed the look. 

9 of 18 Estrop/Getty

Alexandre Vaulthier Haute Couture Fall 2017

Glittery eye makeup and draped blush made Alexandre Vaulthier’s NSFW collection even sexier. 

10 of 18 Estrop/Getty (2)

Rodarte Haute Couture Fall 2017

What's a flower crown? The hair at Rodarte's first Paris show took wearing flowers in your hair to the next level. Stylist Odile Gilbert for Bumble and bumble prepped models' damp hair with Bumble and bumble's Don't Blow It Thick ($31; sephora.com) and Surf Infusion ($29; sephora.com) and diffused it. Gilbert sporadically tied up the models' hair with an assortment of ribbon, metal bows, and baby's breath headpieces that were fastened with a kirby grip. 

The flower theme came full circle with the makeup, which was inspired by the texture of flower petals. A blend of baby pink and beige blush and eyeshadow were used on the cheeks for a pretty flush and lips were coated with NARS Satin Lip Pencil in Biscayne Park ($27; narscosmetics.com), a peachy-pink shade with a bit of sheen. 

11 of 18 Thierry Chesnot/Getty (3)

Maison Margiela Haute Couture Fall 2017

The only makeup artist that can outdo Pat McGrath is Pat McGrath herself. The makeup artist created customized looks for each of the models that incorporated bleached-brows, mixed-media red lips, and holographic appliqués. Hairstylist Eugene Souleiman took the look to the next level by painting the model's hair with everything from blue glitter to gold, as seen on Bella Hadid. 

12 of 18 PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP/Getty

Fendi Haute Couture Fall 2017

Forget spider lashes. Makeup artist Peter Philips made a case for thick, fluffy lashes at Fendi. Models' hair was tied back into low, textured ponytails at the nape of their necks, and some were even accessorized with fuzzy scrunchies. 

13 of 18 Peter White/Getty

14 of 18 Dominique Charriau/WireImage; Peter White/Getty; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Jean Paul Gauthier Haute Couture Fall 2017

All that glitters was gold at Jean Paul Gauthier. Models were given sparkly stripes and bangs in with gold hair paint. As for the makeup, a classic red lip may have been the focus, but the glitter tears on some models made the look 'gram-worthy. 

15 of 18 Peter White/Getty

Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture Fall 2017

The hairstyles at Viktor & Rolf were individual to each model but the makeup look was kept uniform. A red matte lip was paired with a touch of silver eyeshadow along the waterlines. 

16 of 18 Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty

Azzedine Alaïa Haute Couture Fall 2017

You've never seen a beehive like this before. Naomi Campbell stole the designer's first couture show in six years with a sky-high updo wrapped in clear plastic. 

17 of 18 Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

Zuhair Murad Haute Couture Fall 2017

Zuhair Murad's romantic, loose updos that were adorned with gold-feathered crowns is what Pinterest dreams are made of. 

18 of 18 Estrop/Getty

Valentino Haute Couture Fall 2017

At Valentino Pat McGrath made a major case for making white eyeliner a staple in your fall makeup bag. The legend gave the models individual looks by drawing on graphic swipes on the inner and outer corners of their eyes with white pigment. It was an effect that was a cool contrast to Guido Palau's dreamy wispy ponytails. 

