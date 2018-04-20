The Biggest New Bridal Trend Has Nothing To Do With Dresses

Historically, a bride wore a veil to cover her hair and face in reference to her virginity. After walking the aisle, either her father (or whomever else walked her down the aisle) lifts the veil, or the groom does, thus symbolically consummating the marriage. How romantic.

Now, most brides wear veils because, well, they're ridiculously chic and glamorous. Think of the veiled wedding moments in history you can recall within seconds: Kate Middleton, Grace Kelly, Kate Moss ... all brides with veils.

While wearing a veil on your wedding day will never get old, we're always reminded during Bridal Fashion Week that, like all things in fashion, trends are constantly evolving, even in a space that tends to skew on the safer side. So what's the 2018 version of the veil?

Serena Williams can tell you: It's a cape.

From Reem Acra to Elie Saab to Zuhair Murad, we've seen runway after runway featuring bridal capes rather than veils, a dramatic alternative to the traditional standard.

"We're always trying to find new ways to revolutionize bridal wear and the idea of a cape is actually great," bridal designer Rime Arodaky tells InStyle.com. "It can instantly elevate an understated look, give it a majestic aspect all while being detachable. Capes can also be seen as a white canvas that can be personalized, embroidered, structured in a certain way. A great practice for the imagination.”

"Brides are craving something different," designer Alexandra Grecco adds. Grecco's collection this season featured a long-sleeve sheer cape over a mini slip dress as one of many standout looks. "Capes are the answer if a bride wants to add a little drama to the ceremony. It's such a statement piece for the independent, fashion-forward woman.”

Designer Tadashi Shoji included not one, but two capes in his runway collection. “Capes are an easy way to cover up or show-off. It can be the finishing touch to your look.”

Below, all the capes from Bridal Fashion Week Spring 2019.