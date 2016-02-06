The Fashion Week Beauty Essentials Our Editors Swear By

1. Dr.Jart+ Brightening Solution Mask ($10; cosmeticsnow.com): "These masks are helpful when combating jet lag, lack of sleep, or too much red wine. It's an easy fix that's easy to pack."

2. Living Proof Dry Shampoo ($12; nordstrom.com): "I couldn’t live without dry shampoo. It keeps my hair looking clean between blow-outs, and this one smells good to boot."

3. Aquaphor Healing Ointment​ ($5; drugstore.com): "Aquaphor is a cure-all. I use it on dry spots, chapped lips, dry cuticles, over makeup to add shine, and even around my eyes at bedtime."