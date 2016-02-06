The Fashion Week Beauty Essentials Our Editors Swear By

Courtesy
InStyle Staff
Feb 06, 2016 @ 5:45 pm

In between navigating a jam-packed schedule and hauling it from show to show, New York Fashion Week can sometimes be less glamorous than it sounds. Throw wintry elements and subzero temps into the mix, and the stress of it all is too much. But at least we don't have to let that show, thanks to an editor-approved arsenal of beauty essentials to help us survive the week—and the rest of Fashion Month. From hydrating, skin-saving miracle masks to good ol' classic ChapStick, scroll through to see the must-haves that our editors can't live without.

1 of 6 Courtesy

Wendy Wallace, Market Director

1. Dr.Jart+ Brightening Solution Mask ($10; cosmeticsnow.com): "These masks are helpful when combating jet lag, lack of sleep, or too much red wine. It's an easy fix that's easy to pack."

2. Living Proof Dry Shampoo ($12; nordstrom.com): "I couldn’t live without dry shampoo. It keeps my hair looking clean between blow-outs, and this one smells good to boot."

3. Aquaphor Healing Ointment​ ($5; drugstore.com): "Aquaphor is a cure-all. I use it on dry spots, chapped lips, dry cuticles, over makeup to add shine, and even around my eyes at bedtime."

Advertisement
2 of 6 Courtesy

Meggan Crum, Accessories Director

1. Trish McEvoy Mineral Powder ($35; bluemercury.com): "I'm obsessed with this mineral powder. It's lightweight, gives nice subtle coverage, and has SPF 15. Easy for quick touch-ups before heading out to events in the evening."

2. Alba Botanica Lip Balm ($15; amazon.com): "I'm constantly applying ChapStick and have become very picky about the brands I like. I love Alba Botanica because it's all natural and has a great consistency."

3. Biologique Recherche Lotion P50V 1970 ($27; shoprescuespa.com): "This is a cult favorite for a reason. It hydrates and exfoliates all at once and is especially helpful when I’m dehydrated, jet-lagged, and tired from covering the shows in New York, Milan, and Paris."

3 of 6 Courtesy

Ali Pew, Senior Style Editor

1. Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray ($44; oribe.com): "My hair can be super unruly, but I've learned to embrace. I use this dry spray to give my strands texture and a lift."

2. Aesop Hydrating Cream ($120; aesop.com): "Face cream is my must-have beauty item. I apply it every morning and night, but during Fashion Month, a mid-day application is a refreshing pick-me-up."

3. Vaseline ($3; walgreens.com): "This is best mulit-use product! I use it on my lips, around my eyes, and on my cuticles."

Advertisement
4 of 6 Courtesy

Danielle Prescod, Accessories Editor

1. Lip Kit by Kylie in True Brown K ($29; lipkitbykylie.com): "I love my True Brown K liquid lipstick from Kylie Jenner’s sold-out Lipkit by Kylie collection. Thanks to InStyle’s Fashion and Beauty Editor-at-Large Kahlana Barfield, I was able to score one before the first sellout. I wear it all the time. It will definitely be making an appearance during fashion week."

2. La Prairie Cellular Radiance Cream Blush ($70; laprairie.com): "My beauty editor best friend handed me the new La Prairie blush at brunch the other day. I am obsessed with it! I also have blush dysmorphia, so I never think I have enough blush on. More is more, you know?"

3. Blonde Touch-ups at Adel Atelier Salon (adelatelier.com): "Hair stylist Adel Chabbi convinced me to go blonde about eight months ago, and I have never looked back. It literally is the best thing I have done. I literally can’t be blonde enough. Stopping through to see him and his colorist team is an absolute must before the shows."

Advertisement
5 of 6 Courtesy

Mia Solkin, Market Editor

1. Sachajuan Volume Powder ($25; amazon.com): "When your days are packed, dry shampoo becomes more of a necessity than a luxury. InStyle's Senior Beauty Editor Maura Lynch recently introduced me to this dry shampoo, and I've been obsessed with it ever since. It’s great for brunettes because it doesn't spray on white, and it creates volume that you can play with."

2. ChapStick ($3; walmart.com): "Fashion Week is a great excuse to catch up with old colleagues and friends. I keep my busy lips from getting chapped with the good old reliable ChapStick. I like to buy in bulk so I can store it in many different places."

3. Fresh 'Rose' Hydrating Eye Gel Cream ($41; nordstrom.com): "The days during fashion week stretch from early morning to late nights, which can take a toll on anyone's appearance. I use this hydrating gel to keep my eyes moisturized for hours after application."

Advertisement
6 of 6 Courtesy

Kim Peiffer, Digital Managing Editor

1. SK-II Eye Treatment ($95; sk-ii.com): "Nothing hides my tired eyes like SK-II's eye cream. Its rich, decadent formula moisturizes underneath the eye and hides those pesky dark circles in a matter of minutes."

2. Stowaway Cosmetics Lipstick Trio ($40; stowawaycosmetics.com): "Fashion week has me running all over the city all day long, so my bag has to be as light as possible. I recently discovered these adorable mini lipsticks from Stowaway, and now I can't live without them. They're tiny in size (perfect for a clutch), but pack a potent punch in pigment. They’re so small that I can bring several along and change up my lip color depending on my mood."

3. Ole Henriksen Power Peel ($50; olehenriksen.com): "Running around the streets of New York (combined with late nights, early mornings, and way too much coffee) tends to make my skin lackluster, so I try to always slap on Ole Henrickson’s Power Peel mask halfway through to brighten up my tired looking skin. It’s absolutely magical. I apply it after I get out of the shower and 20 minutes later, I look like I just got back from the most relaxing vacation of my life—well, almost."

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!